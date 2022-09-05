Read full article on original website
Wiener Staatsoper General Director Defends Anna Netrebko Amidst Protests
The Wiener Staatsoper’s General Director Bogdan Rošcic is defending his choice to contract Anna Netrebko following protests at the Wiener Staatsoper. In an interview with ORF, the director quoted Netrebko and said, “‘I condemn the war against the Ukraine in the strongest possible terms’ and then she is treated there by top politicians as reduced traitors, was attacked, and insulted by prominent Russians in a really very rough way. She hasn’t been in her home country since then, you can probably imagine why.”
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Teatro Real de Madrid Announces New Choral Director
José Luis Basso has been appointed as the new director of the Choir of the Teatro Real de Madrid, Spain. His new tenure kicks off during the 2023-2024 season as the Argentine will replace Andrés Máspero, who has been in that position since 2010. Basso’s musical training...
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 250th Anniversary With World Premiere, Music by Strauss & Franck
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off 250th anniversary celebration with a performance on Sept. 25, 2022. While, the highlight of the showcase will undoubtedly be a new concert for orchestra by Belgian composer Harold Noben, the concert will also include a performance of Richard Strauss’ “Vier letzte Lieder” with soprano Sally Matthews. Matthews recently performed with such companies as the Vienna State Opera, the Volksoper Wien, Opera Australia, and Opera Open, among others.
Sonya Yoncheva Responds to Criticism Over Wiener Staatsoper Cancelation
Sonya Yoncheva is setting the record straight regarding her illness that caused her to cancel a highly anticipated production of “La Juive” at the Wiener Staatsoper. Following criticism of a picture, she posted on Sept. 7 which showed her in Geneva with the caption “Sunny in Geneva” and looking healthy, the soprano opted to post a photo of herself in the hospital on Sept. 8. In the caption the soprano said, “I am reading some of your comments and again I am impressed how a word from a person, agent and theater doesn’t mean anything for some of you. Mostly I am amazed how a singer is taken for granted. I hate posting this kind of pictures, because they concern my life and privacy, but for those who are starving for gossip instapleasure – there we go! This is me a few days ago at the hospital of Nyon. I am sorry that this didn’t give me the possibility to début La Juive as planned. I am feeling better, but not in a shape to participate in a show.”
Polish National Opera to Present ‘Aida’
The Polish National Opera is set to showcase a revival production of Verdi’s “Aida.”. The company and Theatre Museum will showcase a new exhibition “Beyond Aida: Egyptomania” on Polish stages on Sept. 8 in anticipation of the new production. The exhibition will present theatrical fascination with...
