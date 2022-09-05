Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
City officials unveil plan to provide shelter for homeless
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — City officials unveiled a new plan to help people who are experiencing homelessness. A new village will be built at 191 Calhoun Street just off of Huger Street. The community will contain pods, or small cabins, built by a company called “Pallet shelters.”. Each...
live5news.com
Democrats challenge residency of Dorchester Co. councilwoman
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Opponents of a Dorchester County councilwoman accused of not living in the district she represents are taking action against her. The South Carolina Democratic Party is officially challenging the residency of Harriet Holman, who serves Dorchester County Council District 1. In a letter sent to...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia unveils Rapid Shelter plan for homeless
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new plan to help the homeless population was unveiled Tuesday in the City of Columbia. City leaders saying it’s the ‘first of its kind in the southeast.’. Tuesday afternoon, city officials unveiled plans for a new pod community, which will be located at 191...
WIS-TV
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Swansea’s embattled clerk treasurer expressed on Monday how his client was “adamant” she committed no wrongdoing and did her job properly. Attorney Johnathan Milling’s statements are the first comments WIS has obtained for Milling’s client, Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey....
columbiabusinessreport.com
Dutch Plaza building sold to Midlands Housing Alliance
A new affordable housing option for seniors is in the future for the St. Andrews submarket after Midlands Housing Alliance purchased Dutch Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot building, from D&P Beach Properties LLC. Crawford Prezioso, a brokerage associate with Colliers South Carolina, represented both the seller and the buyer. Prezioso represents owners,...
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
WIS-TV
“It needs to be done” Lexington County residents ready to see road work with new tax referendum
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County council members are adding a sales tax referendum to November’s ballot. If voted on the money will go towards repaving roads throughout the county. People here in Lexington say they’re not opposed to a small bump in taxes, especially if the money goes...
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
WCNC
South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs offering new career advancement path for employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new way for existing and entering employees of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to climb through the ranks faster. It's all in an effort to retain and recruit more staff due to the healthcare worker shortage our state is...
abcnews4.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte granted bond change allowing local travel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/6/22 at 1:15 p.m.) -- Laffitte's federal bond was modified to a "stand alone" GPS monitor rather than a home detention. This will allow him to travel in Hampton and Allendale counties. Laffitte testified he only had a business relationship with Alex Murdaugh and...
Clarendon, Newberry County residents to vote on capital project sales tax in November
SUMMERTON, S.C. — On November 8, Clarendon and Newberry County residents will give their two cents on a one cent capital project sales tax. The tax, which will add one cent on every dollar, will fund 15 projects across Clarendon County. The biggest project would be an $8 million countywide emergency operation center.
WSAZ
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate...
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
A Black protester voiced anger at police in South Carolina. She got 4 years in prison
Brittany Martin, 34, was convicted of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner, and may have to give birth in prison. An advocate notes that some Jan. 6 rioters are serving far less time.
WIS-TV
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
coladaily.com
Columbia area Burger King franchise operator fined for child labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor has found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. Investigators with the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Applegreen USA Central Services LLC, operating as Burger King, allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15, to work more than 3 hours on a school day, and to work past 7 p.m. while school was in session.
wach.com
Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
