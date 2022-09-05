ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway, SC

abccolumbia.com

City officials unveil plan to provide shelter for homeless

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — City officials unveiled a new plan to help people who are experiencing homelessness. A new village will be built at 191 Calhoun Street just off of Huger Street. The community will contain pods, or small cabins, built by a company called “Pallet shelters.”. Each...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Democrats challenge residency of Dorchester Co. councilwoman

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Opponents of a Dorchester County councilwoman accused of not living in the district she represents are taking action against her. The South Carolina Democratic Party is officially challenging the residency of Harriet Holman, who serves Dorchester County Council District 1. In a letter sent to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia unveils Rapid Shelter plan for homeless

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new plan to help the homeless population was unveiled Tuesday in the City of Columbia. City leaders saying it’s the ‘first of its kind in the southeast.’. Tuesday afternoon, city officials unveiled plans for a new pod community, which will be located at 191...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Dutch Plaza building sold to Midlands Housing Alliance

A new affordable housing option for seniors is in the future for the St. Andrews submarket after Midlands Housing Alliance purchased Dutch Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot building, from D&P Beach Properties LLC. Crawford Prezioso, a brokerage associate with Colliers South Carolina, represented both the seller and the buyer. Prezioso represents owners,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Uniting the community of Cameron

CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
CAMERON, SC
WSAZ

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia area Burger King franchise operator fined for child labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor has found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. Investigators with the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Applegreen USA Central Services LLC, operating as Burger King, allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15, to work more than 3 hours on a school day, and to work past 7 p.m. while school was in session.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

