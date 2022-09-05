Read full article on original website
Accademia Filarmonica Romana to Present Anna Prohsaka & Julius Drake
The Accademia Filarmonica Romana is set to present a Lieder concert featuring soprano Anna Prohaska and pianist Julius Drake. The concert is set to be held on Sept. 11 at the Sala Casella, via Flaminia 118 and will showcase the artists performing from their project “Paradise Lost,” which they also recorded on Alpha Classics.
Anna Caterina Antonacci Makes Film Debut at Venice Film Festival
(Credit: La Biennale di Venezia) On Sept. 7, Anna Caterina Antonacci made her film debut in “Il Signore delle Formiche” at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is directed by Gianni Amelio, tells the story of an Italian poet, playwright and director Aldo Braibanti who was jailed in 1968 due to a fascist-era anti-gay law.
Pentatone Announces Adam Plachetka’s ‘Molieri’
Pentatone is set to release a new album by bass-baritone Adam Plachetka entitled “Molieri.”. The album, which will be digitally released on all platforms worldwide on Oct. 28, 2022, will feature arias by Mozart and Salieri from such operas as “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “Falstaff, ossia Le tre burle,” “Don Giovanni,’ “La scuola de’ gelosi,” “La grotto di Trofonio,” “La finta giardiniera,” and “Axus, re d’Ormus.”
Decca Classics to Release ATMOS Version of Georg Solti’s Historic Ring Cycle
Decca Classics is set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sir Georg Solti’s death with a new high-definition transfer of the original master tapes of his most celebrated recording, Wagner’s Ring Cycle. Recorded in Vienna between 1958 and 1965, and masterminded by Decca’s pioneering producer John Culshaw, the...
Pentatone Announces Lisette Oropesa’s New Album ‘Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias’
Pentatone is set to release a new album featuring Lisette Oropesa this October. The album, entitled “Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias” will be available digitally and exclusively on Pentatone’s official website before going into wide digital release on Oct. 7, 2022. In the album, which...
Random Opera Company to Stream ‘Der Freischütz’
Random Opera Company is set to stream its production of Weber’s “Der Freischütz” starting on Sept. 8, 2022. The Weber opera was performed in April 2022 and starred Philip Clieve, Isolde Roxby, and Martin Lamb. The company also announced that it would be broadcasting its production...
Opera Profile: John Zorn’s ‘Rituals’
“Rituals” is a five-act monodrama for mezzo-soprano and 10 instrumentalists composed by American composer John Zorn. The opera received its first performance at the 1988 Bayreuth Opera Festival, of which Wagner’s Parsifal (conducted by the late James Levine) opened the festival’s activities and where the late German opera director Harry Kupfer premiered a controversial-yet-innovative reimagining of the “Ring Cycle.” It is known that on the work’s premiere audiences were split in their view, many celebrating the work over its novel and experimental nature, while others were vehemently opposed to the work’s a-traditional form. In 2005, the work was reworked into an album and released by Tzadik Records, featuring Heather Gardner as the singer.
Florian Sempey Signs with Askonas Holt
Florian Sempey has signed with Askonas Holt for representation. Sempey will be represented by Dominic Domingo and Flo Rivington for general management. The French baritone is well known for performing the role of Figaro in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” at the Opéra de Paris, the Royal Opera House, the Opera di Roma, the New National Theatre in Tokyo and the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.
Teatro Real de Madrid Announces New Choral Director
José Luis Basso has been appointed as the new director of the Choir of the Teatro Real de Madrid, Spain. His new tenure kicks off during the 2023-2024 season as the Argentine will replace Andrés Máspero, who has been in that position since 2010. Basso’s musical training...
Concerts at Saint Thomas Unveils 2022-23 Season
Concerts at Saint Thomas has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Kicking things off will be “Tandem: Two Pianos, Two Premieres,” which will feature the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys as well as baritone Benjamin Howard. At the piano will be Jeremy Filsell and Francis Pott. The concert will feature the world premiere of Pott’s work for two pianos as well as choral works and songs for piano and voice, also by Pott. There will also be music by Vaughan Williams, Carmichael, and Gershwin.
Fonds Tutti Announces Programme Tremplin for 2022
(© photo : Eléna Bauer/OnP) Le Fonds Unisson has changed its name to Fonds Tutti and its founding members being Sandra Lagumina, Marie Lambert, and Philippe Do have announced its Programme Tremplin. The foundation will select eight singers to be part of the Programme Tremplin with the intent...
Rupert Friend Cast as Young Sergiu Celibidache in ‘The Yellow Tie’
(Credit: Dave J Hogan /Getty Images) Primetime Emmy Award nominee Rupert Friend is set to take on the role of Sergiu Celibidache in “The Yellow Tie.”. In a statement, Rupert Friend said, “I am thrilled to be working with John once again; one of our greatest actors. It’s an honor to be sharing with him the responsibility of portraying a man as fascinating, complex, and talented as Sergiu Celibidache – I’m excited to be bringing his story to the screen.”
On Site Opera Unveils 23-Mile ‘Discover the Decade’ Tour Through its 10-Year History
On Site Opera is set to present a free walking tour in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Entitled “Discover the Decade,” the 23-mile stroll allows audiences a self-guided tour through the company’s numerous production at the Bronx Zoo, the Prince George Ballroom, The Cotton Club, the American Museum of Natural history, and the Wavertree at the South Street Seaport, among others.
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra to Live Stream ‘Tristan und Isolde’
The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra is set to live stream the Sept. 8 performance of the second Act of “Tristan und Isolde.”. The performance, which is led by conductor Susanna Mälkki, stars Stuart Skelton and Lise Lindstrom in the title roles. They are joined by Jenny Carlstedy as Brangäne, Markus Nieminen as Kurwenal, Brindley Sherrat as King Marke, and Roland Liiv as Melot.
GoFundMe Campaign Created to Support Family of Conductor and Pianist Lars Vogt
Pianist and host of Living the Classical Life Zsolt Bognár has created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to assist the family of the German conductor and pianist Lars Vogt, who passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, at age 51. On the GoFundMe page, Bognár stated, “Distinguished and beloved German pianist...
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up, the company will open with “Re:stos (Re:mains),” a concert focusing on the musical influences of Mexico. It will be headlined by vocalist Rosa Evangelina Beltran.
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 250th Anniversary With World Premiere, Music by Strauss & Franck
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off 250th anniversary celebration with a performance on Sept. 25, 2022. While, the highlight of the showcase will undoubtedly be a new concert for orchestra by Belgian composer Harold Noben, the concert will also include a performance of Richard Strauss’ “Vier letzte Lieder” with soprano Sally Matthews. Matthews recently performed with such companies as the Vienna State Opera, the Volksoper Wien, Opera Australia, and Opera Open, among others.
Opera Rara to Present Offenbach’s ‘La Princesse de Trébizonde’ in London
Opera Rara is set to present Offenbach’s “La Princesse de Trébizonde” on Sept. 16, 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The opera, which will feature Paul Daniel conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra, will star Anne-Catherine Gillet, Virginie Verrez, Christophe Gay, Josh Lovell, Katia Ledoux, Antoinette Dennefeld, Loïc Félix, and Christophe Mortagne.
Obituary: Tenor Marian Talaba Dies at 45
International tenor Marian Talaba has died at the age of 45. Born in 1977, Talaba‘s professional voice training took place from 1994 to 1996 at the Music College in Chernivtsy. Later he studied at the Ukrain Music Academy in Kiew and in 2000 he made his debut as a soloist at the National Opera House of Kiew.
