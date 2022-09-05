Concerts at Saint Thomas has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Kicking things off will be “Tandem: Two Pianos, Two Premieres,” which will feature the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys as well as baritone Benjamin Howard. At the piano will be Jeremy Filsell and Francis Pott. The concert will feature the world premiere of Pott’s work for two pianos as well as choral works and songs for piano and voice, also by Pott. There will also be music by Vaughan Williams, Carmichael, and Gershwin.

