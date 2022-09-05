ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Accademia Filarmonica Romana to Present Anna Prohsaka & Julius Drake

The Accademia Filarmonica Romana is set to present a Lieder concert featuring soprano Anna Prohaska and pianist Julius Drake. The concert is set to be held on Sept. 11 at the Sala Casella, via Flaminia 118 and will showcase the artists performing from their project “Paradise Lost,” which they also recorded on Alpha Classics.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Anna Caterina Antonacci Makes Film Debut at Venice Film Festival

(Credit: La Biennale di Venezia) On Sept. 7, Anna Caterina Antonacci made her film debut in “Il Signore delle Formiche” at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is directed by Gianni Amelio, tells the story of an Italian poet, playwright and director Aldo Braibanti who was jailed in 1968 due to a fascist-era anti-gay law.
MOVIES
operawire.com

Pentatone Announces Adam Plachetka’s ‘Molieri’

Pentatone is set to release a new album by bass-baritone Adam Plachetka entitled “Molieri.”. The album, which will be digitally released on all platforms worldwide on Oct. 28, 2022, will feature arias by Mozart and Salieri from such operas as “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “Falstaff, ossia Le tre burle,” “Don Giovanni,’ “La scuola de’ gelosi,” “La grotto di Trofonio,” “La finta giardiniera,” and “Axus, re d’Ormus.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Field
Person
Cate Blanchett
operawire.com

Random Opera Company to Stream ‘Der Freischütz’

Random Opera Company is set to stream its production of Weber’s “Der Freischütz” starting on Sept. 8, 2022. The Weber opera was performed in April 2022 and starred Philip Clieve, Isolde Roxby, and Martin Lamb. The company also announced that it would be broadcasting its production...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opera Profile: John Zorn’s ‘Rituals’

“Rituals” is a five-act monodrama for mezzo-soprano and 10 instrumentalists composed by American composer John Zorn. The opera received its first performance at the 1988 Bayreuth Opera Festival, of which Wagner’s Parsifal (conducted by the late James Levine) opened the festival’s activities and where the late German opera director Harry Kupfer premiered a controversial-yet-innovative reimagining of the “Ring Cycle.” It is known that on the work’s premiere audiences were split in their view, many celebrating the work over its novel and experimental nature, while others were vehemently opposed to the work’s a-traditional form. In 2005, the work was reworked into an album and released by Tzadik Records, featuring Heather Gardner as the singer.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Florian Sempey Signs with Askonas Holt

Florian Sempey has signed with Askonas Holt for representation. Sempey will be represented by Dominic Domingo and Flo Rivington for general management. The French baritone is well known for performing the role of Figaro in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” at the Opéra de Paris, the Royal Opera House, the Opera di Roma, the New National Theatre in Tokyo and the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concept Album#Venice Film Festival#T R#Dg
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Teatro Real de Madrid Announces New Choral Director

José Luis Basso has been appointed as the new director of the Choir of the Teatro Real de Madrid, Spain. His new tenure kicks off during the 2023-2024 season as the Argentine will replace Andrés Máspero, who has been in that position since 2010. Basso’s musical training...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Concerts at Saint Thomas Unveils 2022-23 Season

Concerts at Saint Thomas has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Kicking things off will be “Tandem: Two Pianos, Two Premieres,” which will feature the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys as well as baritone Benjamin Howard. At the piano will be Jeremy Filsell and Francis Pott. The concert will feature the world premiere of Pott’s work for two pianos as well as choral works and songs for piano and voice, also by Pott. There will also be music by Vaughan Williams, Carmichael, and Gershwin.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Fonds Tutti Announces Programme Tremplin for 2022

(© photo : Eléna Bauer/OnP) Le Fonds Unisson has changed its name to Fonds Tutti and its founding members being Sandra Lagumina, Marie Lambert, and Philippe Do have announced its Programme Tremplin. The foundation will select eight singers to be part of the Programme Tremplin with the intent...
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Rupert Friend Cast as Young Sergiu Celibidache in ‘The Yellow Tie’

(Credit: Dave J Hogan /Getty Images) Primetime Emmy Award nominee Rupert Friend is set to take on the role of Sergiu Celibidache in “The Yellow Tie.”. In a statement, Rupert Friend said, “I am thrilled to be working with John once again; one of our greatest actors. It’s an honor to be sharing with him the responsibility of portraying a man as fascinating, complex, and talented as Sergiu Celibidache – I’m excited to be bringing his story to the screen.”
MOVIES
operawire.com

On Site Opera Unveils 23-Mile ‘Discover the Decade’ Tour Through its 10-Year History

On Site Opera is set to present a free walking tour in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Entitled “Discover the Decade,” the 23-mile stroll allows audiences a self-guided tour through the company’s numerous production at the Bronx Zoo, the Prince George Ballroom, The Cotton Club, the American Museum of Natural history, and the Wavertree at the South Street Seaport, among others.
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra to Live Stream ‘Tristan und Isolde’

The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra is set to live stream the Sept. 8 performance of the second Act of “Tristan und Isolde.”. The performance, which is led by conductor Susanna Mälkki, stars Stuart Skelton and Lise Lindstrom in the title roles. They are joined by Jenny Carlstedy as Brangäne, Markus Nieminen as Kurwenal, Brindley Sherrat as King Marke, and Roland Liiv as Melot.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season

The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up, the company will open with “Re:stos (Re:mains),” a concert focusing on the musical influences of Mexico. It will be headlined by vocalist Rosa Evangelina Beltran.
MUSIC
operawire.com

La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 250th Anniversary With World Premiere, Music by Strauss & Franck

La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off 250th anniversary celebration with a performance on Sept. 25, 2022. While, the highlight of the showcase will undoubtedly be a new concert for orchestra by Belgian composer Harold Noben, the concert will also include a performance of Richard Strauss’ “Vier letzte Lieder” with soprano Sally Matthews. Matthews recently performed with such companies as the Vienna State Opera, the Volksoper Wien, Opera Australia, and Opera Open, among others.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Opera Rara to Present Offenbach’s ‘La Princesse de Trébizonde’ in London

Opera Rara is set to present Offenbach’s “La Princesse de Trébizonde” on Sept. 16, 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The opera, which will feature Paul Daniel conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra, will star Anne-Catherine Gillet, Virginie Verrez, Christophe Gay, Josh Lovell, Katia Ledoux, Antoinette Dennefeld, Loïc Félix, and Christophe Mortagne.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Obituary: Tenor Marian Talaba Dies at 45

International tenor Marian Talaba has died at the age of 45. Born in 1977, Talaba‘s professional voice training took place from 1994 to 1996 at the Music College in Chernivtsy. Later he studied at the Ukrain Music Academy in Kiew and in 2000 he made his debut as a soloist at the National Opera House of Kiew.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy