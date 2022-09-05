An Ohio woman allegedly struck law enforcement officers after “throwing eggs and a dead raccoon” at an abortion clinic. The Akron Beacon Journal reported that the incident occurred at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls on 15 August. The woman, later identified as Melissa Strelec, threw the eggs at volunteer escorts who in turn shielded themselves with umbrellas. Surveillance video obtained by the Journal shows Ms Strelec leaving the clinic in her vehicle. An hour later, she returned and allegedly left a bag at the clinic’s front door. Staff slightly opened the bag and saw the dead raccoon...

