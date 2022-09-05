ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
floridagators.com

'I will be the one who defines this chapter of my life'

JACKSONVILLE — The third-ranked Florida Gators were locked in a tight and physical road game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Approaching 90 seconds to go and his team protecting a six-point lead, UF center Patric Young took a jumper from the elbow as the shot clock was set to expire. The ball hit off the right side of the rim and caromed toward the baseline.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Travis Etienne
bctelegraph.com

Football coach guilty in Union County sideline takedown

A Union County jury convicted a Newberry High School football coach of three misdemeanors after a day-long trial in Lake Butler Wednesday, Sept. 7. Geronnie Rollins was charged with trespassing, resisting an officer without violence, and interfering with a school function for his conduct during an Oct. 29, 2021, high school football game at Union County High School.
UNION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus

Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Cajuns#Jaguars#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Florida Gators#Utes
WCJB

Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after a loaded gun he was playing with went off at a Gainesville mobile home park. Gainesville Police Department officers say they arrested Ledrick Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Carter, 34, after their 3-year-old child got ahold of a loaded gun from inside an unlocked gun case at Lamplighter mobile home park. Neither parent was home at the time of the shooting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tremaine Decoursey, 22, Monday morning. The victim is nine months pregnant. She says Decoursey decided he did not want to be a part of the child’s life. He then started sending threatening messages and showed up unannounced at her...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
ESPN Lafayette

ESPN Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Lafayette has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnlafayette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy