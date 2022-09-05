Read full article on original website
Florida Gators Midweek Injury Report: Five Players Out vs. Kentucky
Florida's Week 2 injury report ruled five players out against Kentucky, including a starter.
Napier Asking Gators to 'Operate in Truth' to Stay Grounded After Utah Win
Outsiders are "ready to put the crown on the Gators" after defeating No. 7 Utah in Week 1, but Florida head coach Billy Naier doesn't see things that way.
Gators' Montrell Johnson Overcoming Early Fumble Shows Why He's At Florida
Transfer running back Montrell Johnson showcases why Billy Napier pursued him to join him at Florida after overcoming the early fumble loss against Utah.
Gators Jump Two Spots in SI's September Recruiting Class Rankings
Can Florida push into the top ten with another hot month on the recruiting trail in September?
LSU Commit Visiting Florida Gators in Week 2
The Florida Gators will host one of the top tight ends in the class of 2024 on Saturday.
floridagators.com
'I will be the one who defines this chapter of my life'
JACKSONVILLE — The third-ranked Florida Gators were locked in a tight and physical road game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Approaching 90 seconds to go and his team protecting a six-point lead, UF center Patric Young took a jumper from the elbow as the shot clock was set to expire. The ball hit off the right side of the rim and caromed toward the baseline.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Florida impresses recruits after upset win
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down how Florida's upset win over No. 7 Utah left some recruits visiting campus very impressed.
UF student from Jacksonville to star on NBC's "College Bowl"
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's very own, Cameron Bradfield is one of three students representing the University of Florida on NBC's "Capital One College Bowl". The primetime game show is hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion, Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper. This season 16 teams will represent some of...
bctelegraph.com
Football coach guilty in Union County sideline takedown
A Union County jury convicted a Newberry High School football coach of three misdemeanors after a day-long trial in Lake Butler Wednesday, Sept. 7. Geronnie Rollins was charged with trespassing, resisting an officer without violence, and interfering with a school function for his conduct during an Oct. 29, 2021, high school football game at Union County High School.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus
Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
WCJB
Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after a loaded gun he was playing with went off at a Gainesville mobile home park. Gainesville Police Department officers say they arrested Ledrick Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Carter, 34, after their 3-year-old child got ahold of a loaded gun from inside an unlocked gun case at Lamplighter mobile home park. Neither parent was home at the time of the shooting.
Troopers said Mercedes overturned several times as driver was ejected in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called just after 2:40 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 17 and Butler Drive. Troopers said in a briefing that the driver of a red Mercedes was southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the car crossed over the median and traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
‘We got to unite’: Friends identify local artist as Palatka shooting victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 1:34 p.m.- The Palatka Police Department have officially identified 26-year-old Luther Ward and 32-year-old Dontae Diaz, who goes by Antepyle Sanchez, as the victims that passed away as a result of Saturday’s shooting. The police department also said that the other victims are recovering and have been discharged from the hospital.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tremaine Decoursey, 22, Monday morning. The victim is nine months pregnant. She says Decoursey decided he did not want to be a part of the child’s life. He then started sending threatening messages and showed up unannounced at her...
Clay County will be under Flood Watch through Saturday: National Weather Service forecast
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for Clay County, along with other portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia through late Saturday night. The forecast could affect high school football games Friday night since the chance of rainfall is predicted to be 60% and thunderstorms are likely.
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
Fruit Cove neighbors band together to fight proposed apartment complex
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Dawn Hutchins has lived in Fruit Cove in the northwest tip of St. Johns County for years. She and her husband like the quiet charm. "It’s old Florida, it’s beautiful," Kathryn McAvoy said. She also lives in the ara and has a small farm.
NTSB: Flight instructor, pilot killed in July gyroplane crash in Clay County
MELROSE, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the National Transportation and Safety Board’s preliminary report for a deadly gyroplane crash that happened in July in Clay County. A flight instructor and pilot were on board and died when they crashed into a goat pasture in Melrose on...
