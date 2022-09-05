JACKSONVILLE — The third-ranked Florida Gators were locked in a tight and physical road game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Approaching 90 seconds to go and his team protecting a six-point lead, UF center Patric Young took a jumper from the elbow as the shot clock was set to expire. The ball hit off the right side of the rim and caromed toward the baseline.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO