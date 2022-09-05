Read full article on original website
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Had Brutally Honest Admission On Relationship
Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage. “Gisele isn’t back with Tom," a source told Page Six. “She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. “Tom is...
Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport
Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official, Paul Shares Round Prediction
Jake Paul will be taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva for his next test in the boxing ring on a Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29. News of the rumored Paul/Silva booking was announced Tuesday in an official news release and first shared on social media by Showtime. Paul had already...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Fight Date, How to Watch, Press Conference, Everything to Know
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is happening. Rumors had been swirling for weeks that negotiations for the fight were ongoing, but this Tuesday, Paul himself made it official. "My toughest test yet," Paul said in a tweet. "I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated." After a glittering career...
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Dana White Addresses Nate Diaz's Future With Promotion Ahead Of UFC 279: "If Nate Is Ready To Make This His Last Fight, I Wish Him All The Best In The World"
UFC President Dana White is appreciative of Nate Diaz's contributions to the promotion, but also is content if UFC 279 ends up being the Stockton, California star's last Octagon appearance. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's...
Watch: Renzo Gracie Allegedly Fights Racist In NY Subway
Footage has emerged that allegedly shows Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former mixed martial artist Renzo Gracie fighting a man on a New York subway platform. Gracie, a 6th degree BJJ black belt, won a pair of ADCC gold medals over two decades ago and competed under the banners of the UFC, PRIDE, K-1, and ONE Championship during a 23-fight MMA career between 1992 and 2018.
Changes Being Made to AEW Dynamite Due to CM Punk Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. As a result of the incident, changes...
UFC 279's Ion Cutelaba expects 'chaotic and very explosive' show against Johnny Walker
LAS VEGAS – Ion Cutelaba promises his fight with Johnny Walker will deliver. Light heavyweights Cutelaba (16-7-1 MMA, 5-6-1 UFC) and Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) square off on Saturday’s UFC 279 pay-per-view main card opener at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Walker marks the second straight taller...
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
