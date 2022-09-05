Read full article on original website
Evercade EXP Preorders Are Live, Comes With 18 Capcom Classics
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld. The Evercade EXP is available to preorder now ahead of its winter launch. Check the list of partners to find your preferred retailer. Not all retailers have listings live yet, but they should be available shortly.
All The Games Featured At GameSpot Swipe
GameSpot held our first-ever mobile gaming show, Swipe, on September 8, bringing you new trailers, gameplay footage, and reveals from some of the biggest games on both iOS and Android. We saw plenty of AAA franchises featured during the presentation, including Call of Duty, The Lord of the Rings, The Division, and PUBG Mobile, as well as a selection of games from smaller indie developers that look just as exciting and inventive. We even have a few very unexpected announcements, a new look at a port of one of the most popular first-person shooters of all time, and the addition of a new mode to one of the best beat-'em-up games on mobile.
The Story Of How A Dog Chose The Cover Of A Borderlands Game, Sort Of
The cover art for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was chosen by one of the most unlikely of sources--a dog. Well, that's partly true. With just months to go before the game was released in October 2014, the head of 2K Games--Christoph Hartmann--didn't have a final cover for the game. Blood pressures were rising. Stress was mounting. Hartmann's plan? Let his dog decide.
Today's Wordle Answer (#444) - September 6, 2022
Come one, come all as we gear up for yet another edition of our Wordle guides. It's Tuesday, September 6, and we're here to help you ensure that you get the answer to puzzle #444. It might be a bit tricky, though, as the answer today is sure to trip up at least a few players. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, use our recommended list of starting words and read some of our helpful hints below.
Amazon Games Boss Sees Even More Industry Consolidation On The Horizon
Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann has offered his take on consolidation in the video game industry, and he believes we're going to see more and more buyouts and mergers in the time ahead. Mergers and acquisition in the video game industry are already having a banner year, with Take-Two buying...
Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
Humble always seems to have an enticing bundle up for grabs, but the newly launched 2K Megahits Bundle might be one of the best we’ve seen this year. For just $16, you’ll get more than $660 worth of games--including big titles like Civilization VI, XCOM 2, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Borderlands 3.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Mod Adds A Charming Low-Poly Downgrade
Final Fantasy VII Remake is a fantastic game to look at, but if you're seeking to play the game with some 1998-era graphics options enabled, then some handy mods can help you out. As spotted by PC Gamer, the Polygonal Players mod will replace the highly detailed models of Cloud,...
Lego Ninjago: Garmadon #4
Two Moon Village is in a whole lotta trouble, and Garmadon is nowhere to be found. It’s almost like something terrible might’ve happened to the most evil person in Ninjago…LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 Will Reportedly Start In December
The release date for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 has reportedly been confirmed ahead of the launch of Chapter 3 Season 4. According to journalist Tom Henderson, who is known for reliable insider information, Chapter 3 Season 5 will begin on December 5. The leaked release date was shared on Twitter today but no further information was revealed that could lead fans to theorize about its theme.
The Division Resurgence: What’s Coming To The Mobile Game
We got a chance to speak to Fabrice Navrez, executive producer on The Division Resurgence, about how the game will bring the same Division experience to your mobile game. The Division Resurgence will open with a scene set before the events of the first game, but then transition to its main storyline, which sits between the first and second game on the timeline. Players will return to New York City and visit iconic locations like Liberty Island and Times Square.
Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Preorders Are Live At Best Buy
Arcade1Up's upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade cabinet is available to preorder now at Best Buy. Initial preorders went up earlier than expected at Target last week, but they sold out very quickly. Now's your chance to secure the highly anticipated cabinet at Best Buy. Arcade1Up launched its own preorder window earlier today, but the cabinet quickly sold out there, too. If you're interested, order from Best Buy as soon as possible.
Check Out This Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon Custom Xbox
Microsoft has created a number of imaginative custom Xbox consoles over the years, and the newest one is perhaps the most impressive and ornate of all. Microsoft created a Game of Thrones-inspired custom Xbox Series S in partnership with HBO to celebrate the launch of the new prequel series, House of the Dragon.
Best Deals At Best Buy Right Now: Save On Games, Laptops, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy has an impressive lineup of deals right now, which includes hit games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and high-end gaming desktops like the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master. There's a little bit of everything on sale--although there's no indication as to when all the great deals will end, so you'll want to move fast to cash in on the savings. Whether you're in the market for a new keyboard, premium soundbar for your game room, or just want to add a few more titles to your backlog, there's a good chance something at Best Buy will catch your eye.
PlayStation Unhappy With Xbox's Call of Duty Offer | GameSpot
PlayStation fires back at Microsoft’s claims regarding Call of Duty exclusivity, the Xbox UI is getting an overhaul, new Battlefield games, and more on today’s GameSpot news. Mom and Dad are fighting! PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has responded to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer saying his company would...
Pokemon Go Deoxys Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, and More Tips
Keep an eye out on a Pokemon Go Gym near you for the limited-time reappearance of Deoxys in five-star raid battles. This Mythical Pokemon returns in all its forms as Pokémon Go’s new season, the Season of Light, kicks off and the annual Psychic Spectacular event comes back. Deoxys is appearing in all of its formes--Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed--at once, so there’s plenty of time to find the one or ones you need.
