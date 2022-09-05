The week two college football polls have been released, and Kansas State remains unranked. The Wildcats did receive 18 points in the AP poll, an increase of four votes, after Saturday’s 34-0 win over South Dakota; they’d be ranked 34th if the poll worked that way. But the four points they gained with the media are counteracted by the four points K-State lost on the coaches’ ballots, which is unfortunate since the K-State had four points in the preseason coaches’ poll.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO