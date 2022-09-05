Read full article on original website
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State remains RV in AP Poll
The week two college football polls have been released, and Kansas State remains unranked. The Wildcats did receive 18 points in the AP poll, an increase of four votes, after Saturday’s 34-0 win over South Dakota; they’d be ranked 34th if the poll worked that way. But the four points they gained with the media are counteracted by the four points K-State lost on the coaches’ ballots, which is unfortunate since the K-State had four points in the preseason coaches’ poll.
K-State offensive lineman ruled out for the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier has been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear, K-State head coach Chris Klieman said on Tuesday. “Sometimes the cruelest things happen to the best kids,” Klieman said. Poitier went down with an injury in the second quarter in game one against South Dakota. […]
K-State’s only two returners reflect on Tang’s arrival
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles. “It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re […]
adastraradio.com
Clyda Jayne (Pile) Frederick
Clyda Jayne Frederick, 71, of Clay Center, Kansas, passed away on September 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 15, 1950, in Lyons, Kansas, the daughter of Walter Clyde and Bertha Lee Warner Pile. Clyda has resided in Clay Center for the past year and a half, formerly of Sterling.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas teacher receives $95,000 after refusing to use student’s preferred name and pronouns
Attorneys for Pamela Ricard say the teacher’s First Amendment rights were violated when she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns. A Kansas school district has agreed to pay $95,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns, according to her lawyers.
KVOE
Fanestil’s Party Time Ham in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest
Depending on you like it, Fanestil’s Party Time Ham may well be hot on your plate. But it’s also up for a cool state honor. Voting is now underway for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest. Emporia’s Fanestil Meats is in the People’s Choice category for its Party Time Ham. The contest also comes as Fanestil is in the thick of a major expansion of its facility in the 4700 block of West Highway 50, adding processing to its Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administration offices.
How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas […]
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football battery complaint back in police hands
The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
WIBW
San Antonio man hospitalized after truck hits tree along Kansas highway
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A San Antonio man is recovering in a Geary Co. hospital after he lost control of his pickup and hit a tree along a Kansas highway. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activities Summary indicates that around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 57 with reports of an injury crash.
Human tissue obtained in Parcells investigation to be disposed of soon
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Time is running out to claim biological samples related to the recent conviction of a man banned from performing autopsy services in Kansas. A judge with the Shawnee County District Court has approved a request to close the state receivership of human tissue and other biological samples obtained by court order during […]
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
KBI: Kansas man arrested for fentanyl overdose death
A Wamego man has been arrested in relation to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation case related to the fentanyl overdose death of a Kansas man.
adastraradio.com
ECS Volleyball Collects a Split in Herington Triangular on Tuesday
HERINGTON, Kan. – The Elyria Christian Volleyball team traveled to Herington for a Triangular on Tuesday, that included Centre. The Varsity would defeat Centre 25-21, and 25-17, as they were led by Ryland Hawkinson, who had 8 kills in the game, Raegan Hawkinson added 5 kills, and Laney Reiff had 10 assists, 11 digs, and 3 aces. In the second match of the evening, the Eagles would fall to Herington 20-25, 19-25. Julia Allen and Laney Reiff had 8 digs each, and Ryland Hawkinson 6 kills in the match.
WIBW
Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
WIBW
Man who jumped from second-story stairwell running from police arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City was not seriously injured after he jumped from a second-story stairwell while trying to outrun police in Manhattan over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to the 1400 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.
KVOE
Medical issue apparently at root of three-vehicle wreck near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural
Three vehicles, a utility pole and a business were ultimately part of a crash near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural on Tuesday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire went to the intersection shortly before 3 pm, finding a pickup, an SUV crashed into a light pole and a car backed up against TP Jewelry and Pawn.
