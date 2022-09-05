Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Dragons Tied at No. 2 in NJCAA Football Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – After two dominant victories, the Hutchinson Community College Football team is now tied for No. 2 in the latest NJCAA Division I Football Rankings, which were released on Tuesday, a day later than normal because of the Labor Day holiday. The Blue Dragons (2-0) are tied...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Open Div. III Friday hosting Augusta
McPHERSON, Kan. – After a 44-27, Week 1 win against Great Bend, the McPherson High Football (1-0) team prepares for league action on Friday Night, as they’re set to host the Augusta Orioles (0-1) at McPherson Stadium. Coach Pavlovich put an emphasis on making a dramatic improvement from...
adastraradio.com
Richmond, Roper Earn Weekly KJCCC Honors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A pair of Hutchinson Community College football players earned Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week honors in Week No. 2 after the Blue Dragons rolled to a 63-point victory on Saturday at Ellsworth. Freshman running back Rontavious Richmond was named the KJCCC Offensive Player of the...
adastraradio.com
Bullpup Varsity Golfers Finish 5th in Salina, JV Wins Campus Invitational
SALINA, Kan. – The Bullpup Varsity began the day Tuesday, at the Salina Municipal Golf Course, taking 5th out of 7 teams. Later in the afternoon, the JV competed at Pine Bay Golf Course in Wichita, where they would take first. For the Varsity, Brodie Kuhn led the Pups,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Fall in First Round of Maize South Tournament
WICHITA, Kan. – The McPherson High Boys Soccer team fell to Andover in the first round of the highly touted Maize South Invitational Tournament on Tuesday. “This was another difficult game for the boys, but there was obvious growth from last week’s game vs Newton.” noted Head Coach Chris Adrian. Unfortunately one defensive breakdown occurred in the first half for the Pups, as Andover was able to capitalize with a goal.
adastraradio.com
Felix-Cardona Named KJCCC Goalkeeper of the Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – After a strong effort in the 2022 Jayhawk Conference opener last week, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer sophomore goalkeeper Oliva Felix-Cardona was named the Jayhawk Conference Division I Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday. In her only action of the week, Felix-Cardona, a sophomore from...
adastraradio.com
JV Bullpup Tennis Claims Third in Home Meet Tuesday
McPHERSON, Kan. – In their second home JV meet of the season, the Bullpups played host to five other schools, finishing third. Coach Ricardo Sanchez decided to mix up positions and give girls different opportunities playing with a new teammate, or playing without one, he said. “The players did a great job of adjusting to their new roles.”
adastraradio.com
Buhler Volleyball Earns Sweep at El Dorado Tri, Soccer Comes Up Short Against Garden City
ELDORADO, Kan. – Buhler volleyball was involved in triangular play on Tuesday at El Dorado. The lady Crusaders came away with a pair of wins over the host team Wildcats and Augusta. “There was a lot of excitement on our side of the court,” head coach Deedra Emel said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
MMS Girls Tennis Team Dominates Home Duel on Tuesday
McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Middle School Girls Tennis team was dominant in their performances on Tuesday, as they hosted a triangular that included Valley Center and Newton. In the first set of matches, The Pups would play Valley Center, winning 21-2. “Tonight, I thought the girls played really...
adastraradio.com
Ad Astra Radio High School Football Preview: Reno County
2021: 10-2 Postseason: Beat Abilene 52-12; beat Winfield 59-20; beat Mulvane 7-0; lost to Andover Central 42-21. Top returning players: Bodey Redenbaugh, sr., OL; Bryan Regier, sr., OG; Matthew Eddy, sr., WR/DB; Gavin Patton, sr., DT; Jeffrey Neill, jr., PK/P; Myles Dillman, jr., OL; Jace Henderson, jr., TE/DE. Key game:...
adastraradio.com
CC Tigers Fall to Bethany, 3-1
McPherson, Kan. – The Central Christian College women’s soccer hosted the Bethany College Swedes on Monday evening, resuming a game that was originally started on August 27. 54 minutes and 50 seconds into the original contest, the game was suspended due to lightning. The game couldn’t be resumed on the original date so the game was rescheduled for this evening. The Tigers played tough, but ultimately fell 3-1 to the Swedes.
adastraradio.com
Buhler Golf Eyes Improvement on the Greens, Finishes 4th at Andover Central Invite
WICHITA, Kan. – Buhler golf competed against a loaded field in the Andover Central Invitational Tuesday played at Sierra Hills in Wichita. The Crusaders shot a 319 to finish 4th – Wellington won the tournament with a 285. “The common theme throughout the day was the short game,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
CC Tigers Hold Off Swedes 2-1
McPherson, Kan. – The Central Christian College men’s soccer team welcomed their neighbors to the north, the Bethany College Swedes to campus on Monday night, making up a game that was originally scheduled for August 27 but was rained out. The two sides were able to take the...
adastraradio.com
Letha Johnson
Letha “Ione” (Akers) Johnson, 98, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Besides being a farm wife, Ione worked at Bethany College for a few years, and then in the dietary department at Bethany Home, Lindsborg for over 20 years.
adastraradio.com
Dean Branscom
Dean Branscom, 92, passed away September 3, 2022, in Cunningham, KS. He was born April 12, 1930, in Turon, KS, to Roby Jackson Branscom and Alta Marie (Patterson) Branscom. Dean was a 1950 graduate of Turon High School, Turon, KS. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Hutchinson Community College (HCC) Quarterback Club, the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, South Hutchinson, KS, and former 4-H leader.
adastraradio.com
Vernon D. Becker
Vernon D. Becker, 96, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born June 9, 1926 in Galva, Kansas, the son of Dan H. and Susie (Unruh) Becker. Vernon was a farmer for 85 years. He was a member of the Lone Tree Mennonite...
adastraradio.com
Ines M. Weigel
Ines Maria Weigel, 86, died September 3, 2022, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born May 24, 1936, in Benghazi, Libya to Agostino and Elda (Pavoni) Filippi. Ines worked at the 4th street Dillon’s in the produce and meat department for many years. She enjoyed golf outings with her lady’s group, traveling, and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. Ines was ornery, fun to be around, and always shared what was on her mind; she had a great sense of humor. Ines was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother, and consistently supporting her grandchildren in their school activities and sports. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. She was a woman of good faith and took pride in that.
adastraradio.com
RuthAnn Sidebottom
RuthAnn Sidebottom, 78, arrived at her destination on life’s journey to be in paradise with her Jesus, August 31, 2022. She was born March 24, 1944, in Hutchinson, KS, to George E. Mitchell and Hazel (Troop) Mitchell. RuthAnn was a 1962 graduate of Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, KS. She...
adastraradio.com
Get Your Tickets to the Next Dillon Lecture Series on Sept. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tickets to the next Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday, Sept. 20 are now available. Keven Lockett, Partner & CFO of Fulcrum Global Capital will be the feature speaker. Lockett earned his bachelor’s degree in account from Kansas State University while breaking many school records on the...
adastraradio.com
Vernon Dean Neufeld
Vernon Dean Neufeld, 84, of Buhler, died September 3, 2022, at Hospice House in Hutchinson. He was born January 15, 1938, in Hutchinson, to Peter J. and Martha (Wall) Neufeld. Vernon graduated from Buhler High School in 1956. He was a former employee of Cessna as a Quality Control Manager for many years, Haven Steel, and along with his son Steve, was owner of S and V Enterprises, Inc. Vernon also was a farmer both for a living and because he really enjoyed it.
Comments / 0