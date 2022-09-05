Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Kathryn Lynn “Kathy” (Adams) Swigart
Kathryn Lynn “Kathy” Swigart, 61, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away September 5, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. She was born December 28, 1960, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Earl R. and Geneva M. Mills Adams. Kathy has resided in Overland Park for the past fifteen years. Prior to residing in Overland Park, she traveled with her husband in the military and lived in various locations throughout the United States and overseas. Kathy worked in retail in various organic specialty food stores, having worked at Whole Foods in Overland Park, for the past fifteen years. She was an amazing cook, avid gardener, enjoyed reading and doing word search, loved animals, and most of all spending time with her family. On January 31, 1981, Kathy was united in marriage with Randall Swigart in Great Bend, Kansas. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Tiffany Nelson and husband Mark of Kansas City, MO, and Contessa Drummond of Raymore, MO; brother, David Adams; two sisters, Gladys Miller of Andover, KS, and Lisa Yadgar of Grandview, MO; and four grandchildren, Wesley Nelson, Isaac Nelson, Lydia Drummond, and Nolan Drummond. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Pastor Caleb Barrows officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Clyda Jayne (Pile) Frederick
Clyda Jayne Frederick, 71, of Clay Center, Kansas, passed away on September 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 15, 1950, in Lyons, Kansas, the daughter of Walter Clyde and Bertha Lee Warner Pile. Clyda has resided in Clay Center for the past year and a half, formerly of Sterling.
adastraradio.com
ECS Volleyball Collects a Split in Herington Triangular on Tuesday
HERINGTON, Kan. – The Elyria Christian Volleyball team traveled to Herington for a Triangular on Tuesday, that included Centre. The Varsity would defeat Centre 25-21, and 25-17, as they were led by Ryland Hawkinson, who had 8 kills in the game, Raegan Hawkinson added 5 kills, and Laney Reiff had 10 assists, 11 digs, and 3 aces. In the second match of the evening, the Eagles would fall to Herington 20-25, 19-25. Julia Allen and Laney Reiff had 8 digs each, and Ryland Hawkinson 6 kills in the match.
adastraradio.com
Calls to Kansas Suicide Crisis Hotline Increase After Launch of 988 Number
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Calls to Kansas suicide crisis hotlines are up following the launch of a three-digit 988 hotline. The Johnson County Mental Health Center is one of three centers that answer 988 calls in the state. It’s seen more than a 20% increase in calls since the new number launched in mid-July.
adastraradio.com
Gov. Kelly Creates New Office for Job Training
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Gov. Laura Kelly created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship Tuesday, emphasizing statewide economic growth under her administration and new employment opportunities. Standing in a Washburn Tech auto garage, the Democratic governor said the new office would expand training opportunities for Kansans, especially for nontraditional...
