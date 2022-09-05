Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Missing woman last known to be in local area
McPherson News-Ledger Staff Amanda Crabtree, 39, of Wichita is missing, and McPherson residents are asked to be on the lookout for her. The Wichita Police Department received a missing person report on Aug. 24. Crabtree’s family reported her missing at that time. Her vehicle was subsequently located abandoned at the I-135 rest stop […]
Busy Amidon bridge closing soon, meeting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 16,000 drivers use the Amidon bridge daily to get to and from the 21st and Amidon area. They go there for groceries, medical appointments, driver’s licenses, church, and numerous other reasons. But soon, the City of Wichita will close the bridge so a new one can be built. The […]
Wichita man arrested, accused of stabbing a woman on South Broadway
The Wichita Police Department says they arrested a 43-year-old Wichita man in connection to a stabbing Wednesday.
adastraradio.com
Two-Semi Accident Southwest of Arlington Thursday Morning Closes K-61
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A two-semi crash early Thursday morning blocked traffic on K-61 southwest of Arlington for a little over 2 ½ hours. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said the accident occurred around 6 AM near the junction of K-61 and K-11 or Hodge Road, about a mile southwest of Arlington.
KWCH.com
Semi trailers collide in Reno County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office...
Wichita family’s three generations of physicians honored
The Sedgwick County Medical Society has launched a Black physician recruitment effort.
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
adastraradio.com
Wichita School District Plans to Install Special Weapons Detectors
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The largest school district in Kansas plans to install weapon detectors in all its high schools. The Kansas News Service reports that the move comes after several students were found with handguns. For years, the Wichita district didn’t use metal detectors in school buildings out...
KWCH.com
Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening stabbing in a south Wichita park. Wichita police arrested a man who they said knows the woman. Both are in their 40s, police said. Police responded to the call at about 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, near...
Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
Two-year-long waitlist at El Dorado Lake Marina for holiday boating fun
While we're still a couple weeks away form the official start of fall, many took to El Dorado Lake to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend.
KWCH.com
Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
McPherson police warn of bank scam
The McPherson Police Department is warning about a banking scam.
Wichita taqueria that’s earned a big following about to get a sit-down sister restaurant
It’s opening in a spot that Jimmy’s Egg vacated earlier this year.
KWCH.com
Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something she assumed she’d never see again. Until recently, the handmade quilt Jenkins’ aunt gave her when she was a newborn was resigned to being a memory for her. That was the case until quilter, Veronica Carr,...
Church pays outstanding lunch room balance for Newton school children
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton church congregation has paid the outstanding school lunch balance of a local elementary school. The district sent out a tweet on Tuesday, thanking the congregation of St Matthew’s Episcopal Church for paying off the outstanding balance of every child. The district says the total outstanding debt came to $287. […]
