Kansas wants to plug abandoned oil wells that belch methane and swallow groundwater
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
Wastewater surveillance continues to inform COVID-19 surges in Kansas
Not everyone gets tested for COVID-19, but everybody goes to the bathroom.
adastraradio.com
Calls to Kansas Suicide Crisis Hotline Increase After Launch of 988 Number
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Calls to Kansas suicide crisis hotlines are up following the launch of a three-digit 988 hotline. The Johnson County Mental Health Center is one of three centers that answer 988 calls in the state. It’s seen more than a 20% increase in calls since the new number launched in mid-July.
Kansas receivership of illegal autopsy remains ends Oct. 6
Kansas Attorney General office announced Tuesday a Shawnee County District Judge had granted a request to end receivership of samples obtained during investigation and prosecution of Shawn Parcells.
KWCH.com
Treasurer eyes emergency financial assistance for farmers, communities affected by drought in western Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Office of the Kansas State Treasurer is exploring options for emergency financial assistance for farmers and communities in western Kansas being impacted by drought. “Our farmers support us all by providing the food we need to survive,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said, “When conditions outside of...
kiowacountysignal.com
Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
WIBW
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
ksal.com
Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas
Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
kcur.org
A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer
As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue. "Part of...
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
More than 30,000 Kansans with suspended licenses could have kept driving legally last year
The state is trying to make it easier for someone with a suspended license to get some driving privileges with restricted licenses. But people are still missing out. TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas News Service) — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver’s licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people […]
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Kansas politicians react to queen’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas politicians are expressing their condolences to the royal family after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who previously represented Kansas in Congress, met the queen. “I express my condolences to the Royal Family and the British people,” Pompeo said on social media. […]
Kansas to pay $50K after wrongfully convicting Wichita man for having a folding knife
Wichita police found the knife after his wife gave permission to search his truck.
Kansas Gov. Kelly turns down NAACP debate and others
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has agreed to two debates and a candidate forum this fall, but has rejected several others, including one with the NAACP.
kcur.org
Here's what Kansas 3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation and abortion
U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids won in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
Liberal First
What does ‘dark store theory’ debate mean for Kansas property taxes?
GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. Earlier this year, the Kansas Supreme Court sent a 2019 Board of Tax Appeals (BOTA) decision back to BOTA, saying they should have reached their decision without considering the Court of Appeals in Prieb. The Supreme Court didn’t determine whether BOTA’s decision on the appraisal methodology is right or wrong, just that BOTA must reconsider the case without relying on Prieb. BOTA ruled several times that Johnson County had overtaxed so-called “big box” retailers like Walmart and Sam’s Club properties. While this legal issue is part of the unsettled debate on the “dark store theory,” the decision has serious repercussions for business and home property taxes across the state.
Did you get this text? Kansas police warn it’s a scam
Police departments across Kansas are warning about a scam text message claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service on delivery issues.
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
Kansas Veterans are getting introduced to expanded health care
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Veterans Affairs held the “Bring VA Benefits Home” event earlier this morning at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Casino. The goal of the event was to assist veterans in getting enrolled for benefits and in connection with other resources. This event follows the PACT Act that was passed in August. The PACT Act […]
