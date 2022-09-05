ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calls to Kansas Suicide Crisis Hotline Increase After Launch of 988 Number

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Calls to Kansas suicide crisis hotlines are up following the launch of a three-digit 988 hotline. The Johnson County Mental Health Center is one of three centers that answer 988 calls in the state. It’s seen more than a 20% increase in calls since the new number launched in mid-July.
Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas

Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Kansas politicians react to queen’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas politicians are expressing their condolences to the royal family after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who previously represented Kansas in Congress, met the queen. “I express my condolences to the Royal Family and the British people,” Pompeo said on social media. […]
Here's what Kansas 3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation and abortion

U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids won in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
What does ‘dark store theory’ debate mean for Kansas property taxes?

GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. Earlier this year, the Kansas Supreme Court sent a 2019 Board of Tax Appeals (BOTA) decision back to BOTA, saying they should have reached their decision without considering the Court of Appeals in Prieb. The Supreme Court didn’t determine whether BOTA’s decision on the appraisal methodology is right or wrong, just that BOTA must reconsider the case without relying on Prieb. BOTA ruled several times that Johnson County had overtaxed so-called “big box” retailers like Walmart and Sam’s Club properties. While this legal issue is part of the unsettled debate on the “dark store theory,” the decision has serious repercussions for business and home property taxes across the state.
Kansas Veterans are getting introduced to expanded health care

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Veterans Affairs held the “Bring VA Benefits Home” event earlier this morning at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Casino. The goal of the event was to assist veterans in getting enrolled for benefits and in connection with other resources. This event follows the PACT Act that was passed in August. The PACT Act […]
