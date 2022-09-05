Read full article on original website
Family upset as KBI announces DNA in Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say they have new DNA evidence in the 20-year-old murders at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. As the Kansas Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, a family member of one of the victims expressed anger at the KBI. Cory Latham, Kansas Bureau of Investigation Special […]
Reno County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
Reno County, Kan. (KAKE) - The Reno County Sheriff's Office say that they have received many reports of many fake calls from people who say they are deputies or lieutenants and asking for personal information. The sheriff's office has been receiving many calls reporting incidents where someone will claim to...
Pickup crash injures one in Barton County
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a pickup crash in Barton County Thursday morning. The truck crashed just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 156 Highway. When first responders got to the crash scene, they found one person trapped in the pickup. Rescuers worked quickly to get the […]
Wichita woman arrested after chase
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita woman is jailed in Reno County on potential drug and traffic charges. Hutchinson police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin around 12:30 Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, a car Chaffin was in was stopped for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum. As Chaffin was asked to get out of the vehicle, she jumped into the driver's seat and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when Chaffin struck four parked vehicles in the 600 block of North Pershing. She was taken to the hospital, then to the Reno County Correctional Facility.
McPherson police warn of bank scam
The McPherson Police Department is warning about a banking scam.
Kansas man sentenced for death of man in 2015
BARTON COUNTY —After seven years, a Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Great Bend. District Court Judge Carey Hipp sentenced 55-year-old Freddie Thomas to 59 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for the 2015 murder of Jeremy Saldana. In June, a Barton County jury convicted Thomas of Voluntary Manslaughter.
Semi trailers collide in Reno County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office...
Kansas Highway 61 in Reno County reopens after crash
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a crash has closed Kansas Highway 61 south of Arlington.
18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital and a Great Bend man was arrested after a fight in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others this summer in Louisville, Kentucky was In court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault. Police said Michael Hurley was under the influence...
6 injured in Stafford County crash
ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people were injured in a Stafford County crash on Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9:40 a.m., a 47-year-old Colorado man was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra westbound on U.S. Highway 50, three miles south and two miles east of St. John, when he crossed […]
Abbyville man injured in single vehicle accident
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County man suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle accident over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 30-year-old Austin Vanatta of Abbyville was going east on K-96 around 12:50 p.m. Sunday when he suffered a medical condition. His pick up went into the median and struck a guardrail.
KDA to Host 16th Annual Kansas Grape Stomp at Kansas State Fair
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Feel the squish of the grapes in the time-honored tradition of grape stomping as you help celebrate the grape and farm winery industries in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 16th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, September 10, at 1:00 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
Removal of Traffic Signal at 30th and Lucille Prompts Lengthy Discussion at City Council Meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A lengthy discussion concerning the removal of a temporary traffic signal at 30th and Lucille took place during Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council Meeting. The signal was removed last week after a traffic study determined it was no longer needed. Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman...
Dean Branscom
Dean Branscom, 92, passed away September 3, 2022, in Cunningham, KS. He was born April 12, 1930, in Turon, KS, to Roby Jackson Branscom and Alta Marie (Patterson) Branscom. Dean was a 1950 graduate of Turon High School, Turon, KS. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Hutchinson Community College (HCC) Quarterback Club, the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, South Hutchinson, KS, and former 4-H leader.
RuthAnn Sidebottom
RuthAnn Sidebottom, 78, arrived at her destination on life’s journey to be in paradise with her Jesus, August 31, 2022. She was born March 24, 1944, in Hutchinson, KS, to George E. Mitchell and Hazel (Troop) Mitchell. RuthAnn was a 1962 graduate of Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, KS. She...
Ines M. Weigel
Ines Maria Weigel, 86, died September 3, 2022, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born May 24, 1936, in Benghazi, Libya to Agostino and Elda (Pavoni) Filippi. Ines worked at the 4th street Dillon’s in the produce and meat department for many years. She enjoyed golf outings with her lady’s group, traveling, and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. Ines was ornery, fun to be around, and always shared what was on her mind; she had a great sense of humor. Ines was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother, and consistently supporting her grandchildren in their school activities and sports. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. She was a woman of good faith and took pride in that.
McPherson Center for Health Announces New Changes to Leadership Team
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health has announced a change in leadership, with the naming Wednesday of Lewis Newberry as President and Chief Executive Officer. Newberry who replaces Christopher Stipe in this role has been part of the leadership team since January of 2022 and will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer.
