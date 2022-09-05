Kathryn Lynn “Kathy” Swigart, 61, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away September 5, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. She was born December 28, 1960, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Earl R. and Geneva M. Mills Adams. Kathy has resided in Overland Park for the past fifteen years. Prior to residing in Overland Park, she traveled with her husband in the military and lived in various locations throughout the United States and overseas. Kathy worked in retail in various organic specialty food stores, having worked at Whole Foods in Overland Park, for the past fifteen years. She was an amazing cook, avid gardener, enjoyed reading and doing word search, loved animals, and most of all spending time with her family. On January 31, 1981, Kathy was united in marriage with Randall Swigart in Great Bend, Kansas. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Tiffany Nelson and husband Mark of Kansas City, MO, and Contessa Drummond of Raymore, MO; brother, David Adams; two sisters, Gladys Miller of Andover, KS, and Lisa Yadgar of Grandview, MO; and four grandchildren, Wesley Nelson, Isaac Nelson, Lydia Drummond, and Nolan Drummond. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Pastor Caleb Barrows officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

