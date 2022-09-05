ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Virgil continues Broncos' trend of UDFA success stories

By Brandon Walker
 3 days ago
When it comes to undrafted free agents, the Denver Broncos have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL at finding this untapped talent. In 18 of the last 19 years, Denver has had at least one undrafted free agent make the roster. Their most recent success comes in the form of wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

Virgil, a rookie out of Appalachian State University, was a big target during the preseason for Broncos quarterbacks, catching nine passes for 180 yards (a 20 yards per catch average). Virgil’s emergence came in the wake of the loss of star receiver Tim Patrick to an ACL injury.

Early on, Virgil showed the ability to make contested catches in the first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, Virgil made three catches for 83 yards.

In subsequent weeks, Virgil’s playing time expanded, including several reps as a kick returner alongside Montrell Washington.

Earlier this week, Denver general manager George Paton praised Virgil’s versatility.

“Every game he made plays and he made plays every practice,” Paton said. “He can cover kicks, and he’s an interesting guy [because] he can return kicks.”

Virgil’s rise to the 53-man roster was meteoric. Whether he can fill the shoes of Tim Patrick remains to be seen, but the Broncos have only had positive things to say about him so far.

“[Virgil]’ s just answered every test and aced it, and he has legit speed,” Paton said. “He can take the top off, so we’re excited for him.”

