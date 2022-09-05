The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.

