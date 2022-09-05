Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The pandemic made PCs better – here’s how
Many companies had to quickly adapt when the world moved to remote work, at one point practically overnight, thus accelerating the digital transformation of many workplaces. PCs (opens in new tab), and in particular laptops (opens in new tab) and tablets (opens in new tab), became our anywhere office, vital for keeping us connected.
Sick of buying a new Android phone every few years? Help is on the way
The European Commission (EC) has drafted new legislation that would require Android smartphone manufacturers to offer long-term support for their devices. Motivated by a desire to cut back on e-waste and shield consumers against predatory behavior, the proposal seeks to establish a minimum support term that will apply to all Android devices sold in the EU.
This brutal hacking tool could steal virtually all of your logins
A new hacking tool can supposedly beat any security protections set up to prevent cyberattacks, and gain access to some of the world's most popular websites, reports suggest. The operator behind the EvilProxy tool says it is able to steal the authentication tokens needed to bypass the multi-factor authentication (MFA) systems used by the likes of Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models will Apple drop when the iPhone 14 launches?
When it comes to new phones, Apple giveth and Apple taketh away: when the iPhone 14 launches in the next few hours, that means it'll be the end of the line for at least one of the existing iPhone models. And the most likely candidate is the iPhone 11 – which is currently the most affordable of the larger iPhones and whose predecessor, the iPhone XR, was discontinued last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
PocketBook Era review
The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.
TechRadar
How to update your iPhone to iOS 16
Today isn’t just the day for the new Apple iPhone 14, which is set to be unveiled at today's Apple event – it’s also the day when the latest version of Apple’s phone operating system, iOS 16, is officially moved from beta status to publicly available.
TechRadar
How do social media in-app browsers affect your online privacy?
As a new research on social media in-app browsers shows, there are some hidden web trackers that not even the best VPN services can prevent. Felix Krause, a former Google engineer, reported (opens in new tab) that people who directly open webpages from their Facebook and Instagram app could be putting their personal information at risk. This is because Meta seems to inject additional lines of code on websites to better track users' online activities.
TechRadar
Oppo India to hold coding hackathon for students - How to apply & participate
In 2020, Chinese phone-maker Oppo began a 5G innovation lab in India that offer specialisation for research into smartphone cameras. Later last year, Oppo launched its Genius+ program that provides scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premier institutes. Now, as part of that Genius+ program, Oppo India coding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raspberry Pi fans have a new OS build to try out
Raspberry Pi owners will soon be able to use an updated OS, one that looks to bring significant updates in a number of areas on this highly customizable computing device. The latest version of the Debian-based operating system (opens in new tab) brings an improved camera interface and better tools to help you turn your Raspberry Pi into a wireless access point.
A whole new breed of SSDs is about to break through
The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) has released the first edition of a new set of standards designed to clear the way for a new breed of storage products: CSxes. Short for computational storage devices, CSxes differ from regular SSDs or hard drives in that they handle data processing on-board,...
New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe
Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
TechRadar
Adaptive Transparency is the one feature that will make me buy AirPods Pro 2
The announcement of the AirPods Pro 2 at Apple’s iPhone- and Apple Watch-heavy September “Far Out” event came as something of a surprise given that the company typically unveils new AirPods later in the year. And while the new AirPods Pro 2 checks off several boxes on our list of anticipated upgrades, it has one new feature I didn’t expect: Adaptive Transparency.
AirPods Pro 2 are harder to lose, last longer, and sound better
Apple announced the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds at its Far Out September event, which was streamed live from the company’s Cupertino, California headquarters. Pricing was announced as $249 / £249 / AU$399. Preorders start on September 9, and shipping date is September 23. The new AirPods...
HP's most annoying bloatware has a serious security flaw
HP has issued a warning of a vulnerability in its much-unloved Support Assistant tool. The flaw in the service, which comes pre-installed on all HP laptops and desktops, was discovered by Secure D researchers, who noted it to be especially worrying with a “high” severity score of 8.2.
TechRadar
Is the iPhone 14 waterproof?
The iPhone 14 line - including the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - has finally been announced, and as you can expect from the most advanced iPhones ever, they have a price tag to match. Whether you’re spending $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 on...
Microsoft remembers it's 2022, says it will no longer accept check payments
Microsoft has told customers it will no longer be accepting payment by check as it looks to modernize its accounting systems. The Register (opens in new tab) uncovered an advisory (opens in new tab) from the computing giant issued to direct-bill partners transacting through its Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program in the US and Canada confirming that it would not accept check payments from the end of this month.
These fake Android antivirus apps install a dangerous banking trojan
Following its discovery in several antivirus apps back in April, the SharkBotDropper trojan has once again infiltrated the Google Play Store, researchers have warned. According to a new report (opens in new tab) from Fox-IT, a division of security company NCC Group, two additional Android antivirus apps have been found to carry the trojan, which is designed to steal online banking credentials.
Apple wants you to spend upwards of $429 on an iPhone to avoid green bubbles
If you want to get rid of iMessage’s green bubbles when you’re texting with someone on Android then Tim Cook has the solution: buy them an iPhone. Following Apple’s Far Out event – where the company announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2 – Tim Cook attended Vox Media’s Code 2022 event (opens in new tab). There, Cook was asked about the possibility of iMessage adopting RCS messaging – the new standard text-messaging system used by Android smartphones.
Comments / 0