bartlesvilleradio.com
Coach Wright Previews Chieftains
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright joined us on Wednesday evening at Dink’s Pit BBQ to talk Bruin football during his weekly radio show. BHS is getting set for a battle against its former district foe in Sapulpa. The Chieftains now reside in Class 5A. Tailback PJ Wallace...
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCS Readies for First Home Game
Two days away from week No. 2 of high school football, as most teams will be back in action on Friday night. We will have our first high school game in the Bartlesville city limits this weekend. Wesleyan Christian School will host Claremore Christian. The Mustangs lost a tough one...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Hosts Vinita for First Home Game
The Dewey Bulldoggers are coming off their first win of the season this past Friday in their 6th annual battle for the Adam Hooper trophy over Nowata, 47-14, moving them to 1-1 on the season. This was huge for the Bulldoggers after starting the season with a loss to the Miami Wardogs 21-0 in zero week.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Defense Strong in Claremore W
Bartlesville High football is one day into preparation for its second game of the season. The Bruins are 1-0 after a 20-9 victory at Claremore on Friday night. A tougher challenge likely awaits this Friday, when BHS heads to Sapulpa for the second contest of its non-district slate. Defense was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
The Nowata Ironmen will look to get back on track tonight after coming off a game last week that was a lot closer at first than the final score suggests, but ultimately lost to the Dewey Bulldoggers 47-14. Ironmen Head coach Chance Juby talks about his message to his team...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
247Sports
Freshman forward Jalen Montonati lands his first offer from his father's alma-mater
During the month of July, Mike Boynton was spotted watching local high-level freshman prospect Jalen Montonati compete with his Team Griffin travel team. Today, Boynton made it apparent that he was sold on what he saw and extended Montonati his first Division I offer. "It was funny because we were...
Oklahoma's Marcus Major Says "No Mistakes, No Setbacks" Ahead of Week Two
Growing up from what he called a "child mentality" has helped put the OKC product in position succeed in 2022.
Kent State Players Practice At New Union Stadium Ahead Of Game Against Sooners
Union's new football stadium has been called s college-level facility. Now it really is, as the Sooners' opponent, Kent State, has been practicing there. Jonathan Huskey was there with more.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Run the Rails 5K Sep. 24
Run the Rails 5K is happening in Skiatook Sep. 24. The run will begin and end at Skiatook Central Part. This 5k course follows what had used to be an old railroad track which was converted into a walking trail 16 years ago. There is no need to worry about...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Keylee Radford, Peyton Hunt
Tune in to KPGM 99.1/1500 Tuesday at 5 p.m. to hear royalty interviews for Pawhuska High School. Tonight’s program will feature sophomores Keylee Radford and her escort Peyton Hunt. If you miss Keylee and Peyton’s interviews or anyone else’s who has been featured, you can go to our homecoming page on Bartlesvilleradio.com.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville United Way Gearing Up for a Busy Fall
September is a big month for Bartlesville Regional United Way!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lisa Cary and Vickie Zaun gave us the big news about the Tee it up for United Way Golf Scramble and the Annual Kickoff. BRUW wants to introduce the 2022 Campaign Cabinet before our kickoff at...
247Sports
DrummBeat: Sooners midweek recruiting notes | 5-star DL | 4-star DL | Safety recruiting | Weekend visits
*** Let's start with 2023 five-star DL David Hicks... The Katy (TX) Paetow five-star DL visited Norman at the end of July. As you all know, I put in a CB that was.
kjrh.com
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Homecoming Royalty Interviews:McKenna Bryant and Cooper Hill
Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m. Thursday’s royalty interviews McKenna Bryant and her escort Cooper Hill. McKenna is the daughter of Sayre and Chance Bryant. Cooper is the son of Ashlee Soto and Tony Hill.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Rebecca Grooms and Mason Snodgrass
Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Wednesday’s theme is Soccer Beach Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m. Wednesday’s royalty interviews Rebecca Grooms and her escort Mason Snodgrass. Rebecca is the daughter of Jonathan and Ashley Grooms. Mason is the son of Jason and Melanie Snodgrass.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Comedy on Dewey will be held Thursday, at Theater Bartlesville, 312 S. Dewey, in Bartlesville. Doors open at 7:30pm and the show is at 8pm. The Comedy Clinic is an improv Comedy Troupe, thriving on audience participation, featuring Bartlesville’s own, Maria Gus, a founding member of the troupe. Tickets can be purchased at comedyondewey.com.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Schools in Good Shape for New School Year
With just about one month of classes under their belt, the Dewey School District is in fine shape for what promises to be an exciting year of new students and staff. At the monthly Dewey School Board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Vince Vincent reported that the window upgrades, which had been delayed for five months due to supply chain disruptions, were now fully installed along with the roof, which had suffered damage last year and needed recovering. Although recent rains showed some leaks, those were quickly handled by the roofing company and now the only decision is whether to follow the roofer's recommendation to add downspouts to parts of the roof where water could leak back into the buildings or where it will pour down onto the walls and grounds, causing potential hazards. Vincent's recommendation was to wait until more rains occur to see the impact of the water.
