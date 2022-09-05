With just about one month of classes under their belt, the Dewey School District is in fine shape for what promises to be an exciting year of new students and staff. At the monthly Dewey School Board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Vince Vincent reported that the window upgrades, which had been delayed for five months due to supply chain disruptions, were now fully installed along with the roof, which had suffered damage last year and needed recovering. Although recent rains showed some leaks, those were quickly handled by the roofing company and now the only decision is whether to follow the roofer's recommendation to add downspouts to parts of the roof where water could leak back into the buildings or where it will pour down onto the walls and grounds, causing potential hazards. Vincent's recommendation was to wait until more rains occur to see the impact of the water.

DEWEY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO