Littleton will soon have a lively sports bar in town. Downtown on Main Street, owned and operated by Erika Wood, will be opening their doors soon!. Wood, who originally owned a cleaning company and was a bartender for 22 years, stated that her inspiration for starting the bar was simple – the people of Littleton. Bartending, to her, was nice because she loved speaking and getting to know people.

LITTLETON, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO