emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Va. Peanut Festival is more than a parade
As the calendar flips a page from August to September, the focus of Emporia-Greensville shifts to the upcoming Virginia Peanut Festival. It’s approaching quickly, and there is plenty to do before the event-filled Saturday, Sept. 24, that wraps up the Virginia Peanut Festival. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival Held for 37th Year
The town of Littleton was alive with the sounds of live music, games, rides and more over Labor Day weekend for the 37th annual Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival. There was something for everyone in the town filled with vendors, performances and activities galore. Look for a story about the event from Makayla Williams in our September 14th edition.
cbs17
Providing the community with nourishment through Porch Raleigh
Porch Raleigh provides nourishment and resources for food insecure families in Wake County through monthly neighborhood food drives. Jana Saur the co founder and executive director chatted with Carly to share more.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
New Sports Bar ‘Downtown on Main Street’ is Ready to Open its Doors
Littleton will soon have a lively sports bar in town. Downtown on Main Street, owned and operated by Erika Wood, will be opening their doors soon!. Wood, who originally owned a cleaning company and was a bartender for 22 years, stated that her inspiration for starting the bar was simple – the people of Littleton. Bartending, to her, was nice because she loved speaking and getting to know people.
WRAL
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday
On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a […]
WRAL
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
A. M. Newsom Insurance Company: Serving the Community for 108 Years
Anyone who has walked down Main Street in Littleton has come across the hanging blue and white sign outside of A. M. Newsom insurance office. The insurance office, which covers home, boat and automobile policies, has been open since 1914. Originally placed in the home of Marvin Newsom, the insurance office eventually moved to its current location at 132 E South Main St. in Littleton.
cbs17
Raleigh detox center opens to help patients with addiction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A center for detox and mental health assessment is finally opening up its doors to new clients Raleigh. New Waters Recovery Center is the first of its kind with a fully integrated detox and assessment facility. CBS 17 got a look inside of it during their ribbon cutting.
'Nails in tires': Shoppers frustrated with ongoing Seaboard station construction, parking
Construction of a Raleigh building is costing shoppers like Paula Davis' son a pretty penny just to come to work each day at Seaboard Station.
47 tours and a whole lot of help: How single mom (finally) found a rental in Durham
A flyer asking for help finding a home sent hundreds of Triangle residents Molly Grace’s way this summer as rent and vacancy rates drop lower than ever.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million
A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
cbs17
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
wunc.org
Clayton resident asks town to consider non-discrimination ordinance
The Clayton Town Council will consider passing a non-discrimination ordinance that would protect LGBTQ people and other identities not covered by federal and state law. Last month, the council passed a broad non-discrimination ordinance, as part of a requirement to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Clayton resident Ben Chapman spoke to the council this week and urged them to go further and pass an inclusive ordinance like the one in effect in neighboring Wake County.
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
GREAT grant awarded for broadband expansion in Warren and Northampton Counties
Broadband internet expansion in Warren and Northampton County took a huge step forward last week when Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s third series of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants. Warren and Northampton County are among 69 counties across North Carolina that will benefit from a...
North Hills developer proposing 'micro-units' to rent for $1,500 in proposed towers
Raleigh, N.C. — A developer of the North Hills community is making a new pitch to Raleigh city councilmembers to get their approval of a plan for taller towers. A year ago, Kane Realty began its push to rezone land within the shopping center for buildings as tall as 12, 30 and 40 stories.
