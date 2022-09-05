ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Bitcoin At $19k: To Buy or Not To Buy?

Bitcoin is currently priced at $19,313, with all the signs of an invigorated asset ready to smash through multiple resistance levels. September appears to be the month crypto investors show some tenderness to the top-tier cryptocurrency, which has suffered severe bearish hangovers since the start of 2022. Part of the...
Justin Sun is Showing Up Everywhere – from Crypto to Politics & Beyond

The 32-year-old creator, a self-made billionaire, founded the TRON blockchain and has acquired traditional and NFT works of art totalling more than $100 million last year alone. While Sun was well-known in the crypto community beforehand, he came to the public’s attention in 2019 after winning a $4.6 million bid...
Ethereum Up Over 10% As Bellatrix Upgrade Goes Live

Ethereum is reacting favourably to recent news of the Bellatrix hard fork. The ultimate Merge is less than two weeks away, but the last preparatory exercise before its eventual advent is the Bellatrix upgrade. As news of the Bellatrix hard fork surfaced, ETH has surged by 6% in just 24 hours, up over 10% in the week in an otherwise bearish atmosphere.
World Mobile and Empowa launch a collaborative NFT project based on Cardano

While Empowa is a RealFi NFT project concerned with providing low-cost housing solutions in Africa, World Mobile is the world’s first block-chain powered telecommunications company known for its affordable internet service. It’s based on the sharing economy. The two Cardano-based projects have forged a partnership with a laser-sharp...
