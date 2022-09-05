Read full article on original website
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
zycrypto.com
Australian Federal Police Establishes Dedicated Unit To Oversee Crypto Transactions
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is focusing efforts to keep a close eye on the crypto sector. The force has formed a dedicated division to trace and confiscate cryptocurrencies linked to nefarious activities. Australian State Police Forms New Crypto DivisionTo Sniff Out Criminals. The Australian Federal Police is boosting its...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Whales Are Pulling The Rug Out From Under Market As BTC Wavers At $19,000 — What Next?
After seesawing just under $20,000 during the long US, on Tuesday, Labour Day weekend, Bitcoin fell below $19,000 as investors intensified their risk-off activities. By Wednesday noon, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was trading around $18,800 after posting a 5.74% loss in the past 48 hours. On...
zycrypto.com
Earning the Full Dividends of Decentralized Finance – Adirize DAO, Aave, and Binance Coin
One of the most common precepts of the crypto ecosystem is decentralized finance, or DeFi, as its more commonly known. Simply put, decentralized finance, or DeFi, is the removal of third parties in financial transactions. This is mainly possible using digital tokens and other blockchain-based technology. Despite the myriad benefits...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin At $19k: To Buy or Not To Buy?
Bitcoin is currently priced at $19,313, with all the signs of an invigorated asset ready to smash through multiple resistance levels. September appears to be the month crypto investors show some tenderness to the top-tier cryptocurrency, which has suffered severe bearish hangovers since the start of 2022. Part of the...
zycrypto.com
Justin Sun is Showing Up Everywhere – from Crypto to Politics & Beyond
The 32-year-old creator, a self-made billionaire, founded the TRON blockchain and has acquired traditional and NFT works of art totalling more than $100 million last year alone. While Sun was well-known in the crypto community beforehand, he came to the public’s attention in 2019 after winning a $4.6 million bid...
N.Korea makes nuclear weapons policy 'irreversible' with new law - KCNA
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - North Korea passed a law enshrining the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, a move leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Up Over 10% As Bellatrix Upgrade Goes Live
Ethereum is reacting favourably to recent news of the Bellatrix hard fork. The ultimate Merge is less than two weeks away, but the last preparatory exercise before its eventual advent is the Bellatrix upgrade. As news of the Bellatrix hard fork surfaced, ETH has surged by 6% in just 24 hours, up over 10% in the week in an otherwise bearish atmosphere.
zycrypto.com
World Mobile and Empowa launch a collaborative NFT project based on Cardano
While Empowa is a RealFi NFT project concerned with providing low-cost housing solutions in Africa, World Mobile is the world’s first block-chain powered telecommunications company known for its affordable internet service. It’s based on the sharing economy. The two Cardano-based projects have forged a partnership with a laser-sharp...
