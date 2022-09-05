Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Solo Sikoa Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline appeared to gain a new member at WWE's Clash At The Castle when "WWE NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance to cost Drew McIntyre the main event against Roman Reigns. It's a move that shocked the WWE Universe, despite the fact that Sikoa, who is the Usos' younger brother, makes perfect sense as a member of The Bloodline. His presence but proved beneficial to the Tribal Chief on a night where neither the Usos nor Paul Heyman were in his corner, but his honorary Bloodline member didn't share Reigns' appreciation for the group's newest inductee.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Receives New Promotion From WWE
The Heartbreak Kid is moving up in WWE once again. Shawn Michaels, one of the biggest stars in WWE's history, has been running things for NXT for some time now, taking over after the departure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Now, Triple H is running creative for all of WWE, and he's handing more responsibility to Michaels moving forward into this new era of the entire company, as well as NXT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Stopped Kurt Angle From Starring In A Major Hollywood Movie
Kurt Angle is just one of quite a few professional wrestlers who have attempted to dip their toes into the Hollywood scene, whether that be TV shows or movies. Wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have all found great success in Hollywood following their full-time wrestling careers, while Angle first appeared in a movie in 2009, about 10 years following his WWE debut. However, this was not the first time Hollywood was interested in the Olympic Gold Medalist.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether Tony Khan Should Fire CM Punk From AEW
Eric Bischoff understands that he's living in a proverbial glass house. On a special edition of "Bischoff Reacts," Eric Bischoff addressed the recent turmoil — and rumored melee — in the AEW locker room, but did so with more than a modicum of self-awareness. "I did a horses***...
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Multiple AEW Suspensions Reportedly Official
The Elite have been suspended from All Elite Wrestling. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, "everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended," citing AEW World Trios Champions and EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, as well as Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck as the suspended parties. While Nakazawa and Daniels have been a general backstage presence in AEW, Buck was recently promoted as part of AEW's new talent relations team. It is still unclear what part Daniels, Nakazawa and Buck played in the brawl, though they were noted as trying to intervene. As for AEW Champion CM Punk and his rabid friend Ace Steel, Meltzer says Steel was "taken off," without much follow up, though Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later clarified that Steel was "off the road."
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On CM Punk's Reported AEW Exit And Other Suspensions
Yesterday, reports began to trickle out about potential suspensions coming down to a number of AEW talent and staff in the aftermath of the All Out post-show media scrum and subsequent backstage brawl, and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has now seemingly confirmed those reports, and provided names. According to Barrasso...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses Whether CM Punk's AEW All Out Scrum Comments Are A Work
Eric Bischoff is hoping that what the wrestling world saw transpire at the All Out media scrum is all just good storytelling. On an AdFreeShows.com special edition of "83 Weeks," Bischoff broke down the CM Punk portion of the now infamous press conference that took place Sunday in Chicago. Punk, AEW's newly crowned World Champion, was the first guest of the scrum and the first person to be handed the microphone was Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.
Comments / 0