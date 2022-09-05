Read full article on original website
abc7ny.com
'Missing': The mystery of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip - the woman who disappeared on 9/11 | Watch Trailer
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The full story of the disappearance of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip has never been covered on television - until now. The basic details of her disappearance - that she was last seen on September 10, 2001 shopping at a department store in lower Manhattan - have been reported.
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
East Village man uses the gift of art to help NYCHA kids
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Tareake Dorill, 27, grew up at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village. Dorill was a professional dancer and choreographer, but he’s now traded in his dancing shoes to teach children in his community. In addition to teaching dance, Dorill is providing kids lessons in life. Turning his past […]
fashionista.com
Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
AOL Corp
‘Say Their Names,’ memorial honoring Black people killed by racism, debuts in NYC
Over 20 New Yorkers are included in “Say Their Names,” including Amadou Diallo, Eric Garner and the 10 victims of May’s mass shooting in Buffalo. The “Say Their Names” display tour continues this month in an area of Central Park that for decades was once one of America’s largest Black settlements. The moving memorial, organized nationally by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art, is a grassroots effort to remember more than 200 African Americans who have died as a result of racism and injustice over two centuries.
bkmag.com
Rev. Vince Anderson and filmmaker Nick Canfield discuss making ‘The Reverend’
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. For nearly a quarter century now, if you were to walk into the Williamsburg bar Union Pool on any given Monday, you’d be going to church.
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten Island
Chef Cenobio Canalizo of Morgan's Brooklyn BarbecuePhoto provided by Pig Island NYC. From whole hog roasts to endless barbecued meats, craft beers, spirits, ciders and more, you don’t want to miss out on the incredible, all-inclusive one-day feast that is Pig Island!
22 Best Things To Look Forward To About Fall In New York City
Fall is quite arguably NYC’s best season, with the perfect weather, gorgeous leaves changing color, and so many places to curl up in a sweater with a good book. Though it’s still technically a few weeks away, we got a taste of that cool weather last week, and now the stormy day we’ve been having is really driving home those cozy vibes. Here are 22 things New Yorkers are most looking forward to about fall in NYC, as shared by our Instagram followers… And don’t forget about the best NYC neighborhoods for the most extravagant Halloween decor.
Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC
Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn
Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
bklyndesigns.com
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC
Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 63 Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 63 Lewis Avenue, a five-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Z Architecture, the structure yields 16 residences and a garage with eight self-parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
boozyburbs.com
Chinese and Soul Food Restaurant Opening This Month in Teaneck
Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
Fight Crime with Batman in New York City in Immersive Exhibition
Live, immersive exhibits have been all the rage recently. Take the Van Gogh Exhibit in the Capital Region, for instance. Stuff like this feels like you are walking into the artwork. But what if you could walk right into an action movie/comic book?. When I saw this, I started geeking...
boweryboogie.com
Burger King Scrubbed Clean, Reopens on Delancey Street
On Delancey Street is back. Talk about a whopper of a 180. This Lower East Side outpost had been a devolving eyesore ever since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It all started when a westbound SUV ended up in the dining room of the establishment. Boards went in, and graffiti followed immediately thereafter. And rather than scrub the storefront, the franchisee took a page from Clerks to hang a “We Are Open” banner.
Amazon Show Filming In Jersey City Seeks Extras For 90s High School Prom
An Amazon show filming in Jersey City is seeking extras for a 90s high school prom. Extras and background actors should apply here by Thursday, Sept. 8. The casting call does not say which show this is for. The gig will be one day of work and will pay $165...
