Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Are Buffalo Bills the team to beat? Was Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl run a fluke? Neil Reynolds' five key questions for the 2022 season
The defending-champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills in the season curtain-raiser as the first steps are taken along the road to Super Bowl LVII, which will take place in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Live NFL. September 9, 2022, 1:10am. Live on. We'll be in the...
NFL・
SkySports
NFL: Top running backs for the 2022/23 season
We have picked six of the top running backs to look out for this season. Here are their top plays from 2021.
NFL・
SkySports
Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams: A 'Super Bowl matchup' to kick-off the 2022 season, says Phoebe Schecter
The defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills, who are many people's favourites to dethrone them, in Los Angeles - live on Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am, Friday morning. Live NFL. September 9, 2022, 1:10am. Live on. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in last year's Super...
SkySports
NFL 2022 season storylines: Tom Brady's unretirement, Green Bay Packers' receivers and Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos
There were retirement reversals, record-breaking new contracts, blockbuster wide receiver trades, Las Vegas Draft theatre and a new global venture. We reflect on just some of the big offseason storylines ahead of the Week One action... Who's catching passes in Green Bay?. Aaron Rodgers intrigue has long been a gimme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports
Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United: American signing is exciting supporters with his high-intensity approach
Leeds were well beaten by Brentford on Saturday but the opposition coach Thomas Frank still had praise for one man. “Aaronson. What a player. What a player. That is a top buy for Leeds.” Even in defeat, Brenden Aaronson continues to impress. The supporters at Elland Road have...
SkySports
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
Report: MLB competition committee to vote on pace-of-play rule changes Friday
Baseball games can be painfully long, but Major League Baseball may be close to making some changes. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the MLB competition committee will vote Friday to implement several rule changes to quicken the pace of play. Some possible changes up for vote include the introduction of...
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
Comments / 0