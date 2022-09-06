ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Manslaughter charge filed against 17-year-old after allegedly shooting friend in NW Harris Co.

By Jeff Ehling via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snJLQ_0hirQzM600

A 17-year-old died Monday after he was found shot at a friend's home in northwest Harris County, Det. Steven Campos confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Stuebner Hill Drive just before 10 a.m., deputies said.

When deputies arrived, Campos said they found the teenager in the restroom with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. It was unclear where the teen was shot.

In the hours since responding to the neighborhood, deputies announced the victim's identity and two arrests from the incident.

The victim Dominique McCoy was visiting the home where 17-year-old Reginald Smalls resides, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"Smalls claimed that McCoy had startled him inside the home, causing him to shoot him. Manslaughter charges were filed against Smalls," Gonzalez tweeted.

A second person, Lekedrick Bowden, 18, was also charged with a tampering with evidence count. Gonzalez said Bowden was also staying at the home.

When Eyewitness News asked if the shooting was accidental, Campos said they're still looking at everything related to the investigation.

"The case right now is very limited," he said. "We're still trying to put all the pieces together."

Investigators said they do not believe there is a shooter on the loose.

WATCH JEFF EHLING AT THE SCENE:

The teenager was shot on Stuebner Hill Drive and was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, the sheriff said. We have a reporter headed to the scene to learn more.

Comments / 33

big Hot dog ?
3d ago

I could say about sheriff dept I see them patrolling 🚓 daylight and night including constable then I drive inside houston it's a joke worst dept that's why everyone refuse to join I've seen Hpd all the 9889 Bellaire literally having dinner about 2 hrs vehicles running wasting tax payers $$$ I have videos

Reply(2)
4
Light Speed
3d ago

Don’t know nothing, didn’t see nothing, ain’t saying nothing. But, we demand justice!!

Reply(5)
7
WannaBe
3d ago

And it's Because lots of Kids of Today have No parental Guidance leave Alone roaming-Free guns.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nw Harris Co#Stuebner Hill Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD

A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy