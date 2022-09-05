Read full article on original website
Parents And Children Are Invited To A Pipsqueaks Program At Swan Lake
Carroll County Conservation invites parents and children to an event called Pipsqueaks. The program is next week on Wednesday, September 14, at Swan Lake State Park from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will also be another time to attend from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that same night. The event is geared towards kids ages two to four, and they will learn all about nature for an hour. Individuals are asked to pre-register by emailing Carroll County Conservation Naturalist Kristen Bieret at kbieret@carrollcountyiowa.org. For any questions, contact Carroll County Conservation at 712-792-4614.
Carroll County Conservation OWLS Program Rescheduled For Sept. 14
Carroll County Conservation has announced they are moving the next Older Wiser Learning Seniors (OWLS) program back a week due to unforeseen circumstances. OWLS is geared toward elder conservationists and consists of a free lunch-and-learn presentation at the Swan Lake Conservation Education Center beginning at noon. Due to scheduling conflicts, the Sept. 7 program will now be held on Sept. 14 at noon in Swan Lake State Park. Future OWLS programs are slated for Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 10. No registration is required to attend. For more information, reach out to Carroll County Conservation directly using the contact points included below.
The Carroll Public Library’s Evening Book Club Starts In Two Weeks
The Carroll Public Library’s Evening Book Club is set to start in two weeks. Adult Services Librarian Donna Evans says the first meeting is on Tuesday, September 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the library, and they meet every third Tuesday of each month. She adds the only thing individuals have to do to join is just showing up.
Mark Your Calendars! 65th Annual Carroll Band Day Less Than A Month Away
In just under a month, marching bands from across the state will be heading to town for the 65th annual Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s Band Day Parade. This year’s parade is slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. 9th Street and N. Adams Street. Participants will head south on Adams before turning east on 7th Street. They’ll march three blocks to Clark Street, two blocks north to 9th Street, then east through Graham Park for judging before heading to the Carroll Athletic Field for the day’s presentations. The top bands will be recognized with Band Day awards by school class and best in show for color guards and drum majors. Area residents are encouraged to line the parade route on Oct. 1 to watch the state’s young musicians perform. Log on to www.carrolliowa.com/band-day for more information and parade registration forms.
DMACC Carroll Campus Automotive Program Earns ASE Accreditation
Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is excited to announce the Carroll Campus automotive program has received accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The Carroll Automotive Program is one of the most popular at the local campus, and enrollment has grown to around 50 high school students per year. The accreditation process included a self-evaluation by the DMACC Carroll Automotive Advisory Committee, a review by the ASE Foundation, on-site evaluations, and proof of the program’s success through recent graduates who are employed locally. Provost Joel Lundstrom says, “This ASE certification means that DMACC Carroll Campus students receive the highest level of expertise at the college. Very few high school students have the opportunity to enroll in a program and lab that meets these rigorous standards.” The automotive technology program allows students to gain hands-on and classroom experience with shop tools, engines, brakes, steering systems, and more. It is provided at no cost through partnerships with local schools. This marks the first time DMACC Carroll Campus has earned accreditation from the ASE Education Foundation.
The City Of Lake View Is In the Early Stages Of Three New Water and Sewer Projects
Lake View City officials are in the early stages of three new water and sewer projects in town. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Lake View City Council discussed some pending projects: the Northwest water loop, Camp Crescent drainage, and storm sewer outfall line. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the two drainage projects combine, but the Northwest water loop is a stand-alone project.
Kuemper Kix Dance Team Hosting A Canned Food Drive At Friday’s Home Football Game
The Kuemper Kix Dance Team is partnering with the Community of Concern in Carroll to help give back to the community. Individuals are asked to bring any canned food or non-perishable items to the Kuemper vs. Greene County Football game tomorrow (Friday). The dance team will be filling up a truck that will be sent to the Community of Concern in Carroll before kickoff outside the main entrance of the Carroll Stadium. The event is before the game, and some items that will be accepted are cereal, canned soup and vegetables, dish soap, pasta, and more. All times donated will be given back locally to help those in need.
Honoring the Cronin family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presenting the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Cronin Farms of Meriden today on The Big Show. Located near Meriden in Cherokee County, this multi-generational family farm is owned and operated by Tim and Angela Cronin, their son Andrew and daughter-in-law Valerie, and son Matthew. Originally owned by his uncle, Tim took over the farm in 1975. The family grows corn, soybeans, and hay and maintains a 200 head cattle feedlot. They do custom farming and farm management and operate a fleet of 15 trucks that are utilized for hauling feedstuff. From 1976 to 2002, the Cronins had a farrow to finish operation and Tim received recognition as a Master Pork Producer in 1989.
Abandoned Puppies Found in Tote in Fort Dodge Finding Care Through Area Rescues
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Last week a phone call was placed to Webster County Dispatch that a plastic storage tub was found and in that tub, puppies. 11 puppies barely four weeks old had been abandoned and left without their mother. A huge undertaking to say the least...
Region XII Invites Area Residents To Complete Long-Range Transportation Plan Survey
Region XII Council of Governments is encouraging residents of Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, and Sac Counties to complete a brief survey that will help guide transportation initiatives in the area for the next three decades. The 18-question assessment collects basic demographic information, such as county of residence, age, and income, alongside feedback on current transportation needs/wants and input on future investments. Region XII will use the data collected to create a Long-Range Transportation Plan in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transit Administration, and Iowa Department of Transportation through 2050. The survey is currently available online and can be completed by following the link included below.
Four Local Residents Appointed By Gov. Reynolds To Iowa Boards And Commissions
Four area residents have been selected by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve on the state’s various boards and commissions. Mary Lauver, a Calhoun County-based attorney, was chosen to serve on the Judicial Election District 2B Nomination Commission. Lauver joins another local, Aaron Ahrendsen of Eich, Werden, Steger, and Ahrendsen Law Firm PC, to serve on the commission for District 2B. Three other residents were appointed to the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative Task Force: Jefferson Telecom General Manager Jamie Daubendiek; Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll County Growth Partnership Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler; and Sac County-based Rural Revival podcast host Danna Larson. These appointments do not require approval from the Iowa Senate and are effective immediately.
A Developer Plans To Build 35 New Apartment Units In Audubon
Housing has been an issue across the state, and the City of Audubon just received news that a developer will be building apartments in town. Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) Business and Tourism Coordinator Sara Slater says ACED is also in the 13th year of their Audubon Housing Fund Program designed to bring homes to the city.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Calhoun County Residents Are Advised To Use Alternate Travel Routes North Of Highway 20
Calhoun County motorists are advised to use alternate travel routes tomorrow (Wednesday) for road construction. Work gets underway the morning of Wednesday, September 7, and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 9. The closure is at County Road N65 from 230th to 235th North of Highway 20 for a tile crossing. Questions are directed to the Calhoun County Engineers Office at 712-297-8322.
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Northern Iowa man will be sentenced for the death of a child in Franklin County
HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over the death of a 23-month-old child in Franklin County. Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, has agreed to enter an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. Suarez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.
Clay County, Iowa, deputies use gas to arrest wanted Siouxland man
A federally wanted man was arrested in Siouxland after Deputies had to resort to using tear gas to apprehend him.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Authorities Levy Charges Against Sioux City Man Accused Of Multi-State Burglaries
A Storm Lake Police Department investigation helped lead to the arrest of a Sioux City man believed to be responsible for a rash of burglaries reported in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota over the last year. Last week, law enforcement charged 44-year-old Adam Curtis Nelson with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and second-degree theft and third-degree burglary, both class D felonies. The Buena Vista County charges stem from a Jan. 28 incident in which authorities allege Nelson had broken into the Ace Hardware in Storm Lake and stole nearly $3,000-worth of merchandise. A search warrant served in June at a property associated with Nelson revealed an estimated $14,000-worth of stolen goods and multiple controlled substances. Numerous additional charges are pending related to the thefts. The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Corrections, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux City Police Department, Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office, and numerous other agencies assisted the Storm Lake Police Department during their investigation.
Calhoun County sheriff looking for suspect who killed a family's horse
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A family in Calhoun County feels like they've lost one of their own. The Kent family says a driver's reckless action cost them the life of a beloved horse — and now the search is on to find who is responsible. They woke up...
