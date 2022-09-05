Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is excited to announce the Carroll Campus automotive program has received accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The Carroll Automotive Program is one of the most popular at the local campus, and enrollment has grown to around 50 high school students per year. The accreditation process included a self-evaluation by the DMACC Carroll Automotive Advisory Committee, a review by the ASE Foundation, on-site evaluations, and proof of the program’s success through recent graduates who are employed locally. Provost Joel Lundstrom says, “This ASE certification means that DMACC Carroll Campus students receive the highest level of expertise at the college. Very few high school students have the opportunity to enroll in a program and lab that meets these rigorous standards.” The automotive technology program allows students to gain hands-on and classroom experience with shop tools, engines, brakes, steering systems, and more. It is provided at no cost through partnerships with local schools. This marks the first time DMACC Carroll Campus has earned accreditation from the ASE Education Foundation.

CARROLL, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO