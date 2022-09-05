CJ Stroud opens up about what it means to have to grind out a win over Notre Dame

(Getty Images)

CJ Stroud recognizes starting the season 1-0 is great, but beginning with a victory over a top-five ranked program in the country is special.

It wasn’t the most gaudy night from a statistics standpoint for Stroud — the Buckeyes quarterback passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns — Ohio State took care of business with a 21-10 victory.

Afterwards, the Heisman hopeful opened up regarding what it meant to grind out a win over Notre Dame.

“First and foremost, I just want to thank God man, for just having the opportunity to come out there with my brothers, and showcasing our talent. I’ve got to start there,” stated Stroud. “The defense, running the ball won this game. I do think the pass game, when we really needed it, we were efficient. We were struggling early on, just trying to get a connection. Trying to build that rhythm. But I mean towards the end, as we kept going, we started to get it. Started clicking more. Just me thinking about the game, I mean we’re playing the No. 5 team in the country first game. First games are always kind of weird. It’s kind of weird being out there again, to be honest. Seeing the fans, dealing with all the outside noise, just trying to lock in.

“So at the end of the day, I feel like we got the win and we’re blessed to be 1-0.”

CJ Stroud will have plenty of chances to pad his numbers — the Buckeyes play Arkansas State and Toledo over the next two weeks — but Ohio State proved they can win in multiple ways on Saturday.

CJ Stroud criticizes Ohio State doubters, talks about missing Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Moreover, Stroud elaborated on how difficult it was to be missing star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the game.

“This is a hard-fought win,” started Stroud, after the game. “I love my brothers man, this is what we did in the offseason man. It was a tough win and we’re a tough team, so that’s what we tried to prove tonight.

“But without Jaxon it was very tough. But the young guys stepped up really big … I just appreciate my team for sticking with me. It wasn’t perfect by me or the team and Notre Dame played hard, but we came away with the victory.”

Continuing, Stroud was then asked how it felt to see his team punch the ball into the end zone on their final scoring drive of the game — a 14-play, 95-yard drive that ended with a Miyan Williams rushing touchdown.

“It was just great to see, all the work we put in, in the weight room … Coach Day preaching on us that we gotta run the ball. To be able to do it in those clutch moments, it’s huge.

“We’re just battle tested. God put us through a lot last season but it was on purpose. God puts everybody through something for a reason. We were tough enough to get through it last season, so that’s why we learned from it this year.”

Finally, the Buckeyes quarterback then turned his attention to how their critics helped focus him and his teammates during the offseason, using them for inspiration as they entered the locker room at halftime trailing.

“I just told them to remember,” stated Stroud. “Remember how everybody counted us out last season, they said we weren’t tough, they said we couldn’t run the ball, they said we could only throw it — they said a lot of things.

“We didn’t want to prove nobody wrong, we wanted to prove us right so I feel we did that tonight.”