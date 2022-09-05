Michigan vs. CSU film review — A closer look, the offense

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 03: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Michigan Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan hammered Colorado State, 51-7, in the opener, using stifling defense and solid offense to wear the Rams down. Here are the detailed takeaways after the big win.

First off — a lot to like about this Michigan team. Watching Brian Kelly’s postgame presser after his LSU team lost to Florida State yesterday, he complained that there was no “sense of urgency” for much of the game.

This Michigan squad has it in spades. You don’t see guys taking plays off on either side of the ball. They were finishing blocks on offense, led by grad transfer center Olu Oluwatimi, and even the receivers were violent. On defense, it was like a race to the ball carrier at times to see who could eat first, several hats to the ball.

You couldn’t ask for better effort on a hot day.

Part of that was due to the ability to substitute so many guys. We said going in this Michigan team had “1990s depth,” and it was on display. The backups, especially in the front seven on defense, were just as good as the starters — sometimes better.

Depth is a great motivator. If you’re not going to go hard on every play, there are others who will.

It was “only Colorado State.” But we like this team. A lot. The indicators are there — this Michigan is hungry and talented.

On the Michigan offense …

Senior quarterback Cade McNamara looked like the weight of the world was on his shoulders on the first few series. New play-by-play man Doug Karsch and color commentator Jon Jansen (who were great for a first effort — outstanding chemistry. They’ll continue to improve, too) called it right off the bat, and it was clear. His body language was bad on each poor throw, and you could sense he was feeling it.

He settled down after the first few drives. The third scoring drive, in fact, was the McNamara we expected. He was on target with his throws and moved the team well. It stalled in the red zone on some bad plays. There was a four-yard loss for Blake Corum on first down, blown up when junior guard Zak Zinter missed a block pulling for a tackle for loss.

Our Doug Skene said you can always tell when a lineman knows he messed up. He’ll arrive late to the play, clap in disgust … in this case, Zinter pounded the ground knowing he missed his assignment (other than that, however, he had a nice game. Road grader).

On the second down play, U-M ran into a stacked front on the right side (all those big, talented receivers — where’s the old ‘90s/early 2000s fade?). On third down, veteran Trevor Keegan, at left tackle because Ryan Hayes and Karsen Barnhart were out, gave up pressure from the Michigan left side. McNamara was forced to roll away from pressure and throw it away — the right play.

A good drive for the quarterback and backs … not so much for the Michigan line.

But there are other plays that have to be made. McNamara threw behind Cornelius Johnson on a drag route that should have been a score. He could have caught it — needs to catch it, just like the one at his knees earlier in the game (another bad throw) — but it’s on the quarterback to put it where it needs to be.

Sophomore J.J. McCarthy was poised and added a dimension to the offense. Ironically, it wasn’t the trait everyone wants to see that set him apart (downfield passing, big arm). It was the decision-making. Folks who have seen him in practice said it’s the turnovers and risks that have been holding him back a bit. On Saturday, the Michigan sophomore checked down twice in making the right play.

One was to frosh Colston Loveland — ‘wow’ on the run after catch. The other was to Michigan frosh running back C.J. Stokes — another ‘wow’ for that kid who looks like he might have been a steal. Great acceleration, and has a Karan Higdon feel to his game already.

But McCarthy also obviously adds a dimension with his feet, especially with the read option. He looks even faster than last year. And his ball gets there faster. An out to junior A.J. Henning for six yards with little space is one McNamara can’t make. Two other flat passes got there so quickly — it gives the receivers a head start and takes the defense longer to arrive.

If he continues to play like that, McCarthy will be (and should be) the guy.

A couple other notes:

• Oluwatimi — wow. Andrew Vastardis was good last year. This guy plays at another level. Again, one game vs. an overmatched opponent, but his play is up there with some of the better centers we’ve seen at Michigan — the John Vitales, Steve Everitts, David Baas, etc.

This line is going to be special when veteran Ryan Hayes and/or Karsen Barnhart returns. Michigan senior Trente Jones was leaky at right tackle — that’s one of few complaints — but he’s also a beast as a run blocker.

• The Michigan backs were good and will get better. There were a few times they weren’t patient enough in waiting for it to develop, but first game excitement, etc. They settled down and found a groove.

We called Corum one of the top five players on this Michigan team heading into the season. He’s going to be the bell cow, but they’ve got three really good runners.

• We mentioned the receiver blocking on Roman Wilson’s swing pass for touchdown. Both Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson got the hats on the ball that made the play possible. And speed, boy — you can’t teach it. Wilson’s got it.

• Michigan guard Gio El-Hadi looked solid for a first effort for a young guy. He was finishing his clocks and plays with aggression. Reece Atteberry struggled a bit in mop-up duty, allowing a pressure and picking up a holding penalty, the only Michigan offense penalty. He is coming off a major injury in the spring, however — we’ll cut him some slack.

Up next — evaluating the Michigan defense.