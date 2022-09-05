Checking in on the freshmen: ULM game impact was real
The Texas Longhorns played more than 25 combined redshirt freshmen and true freshmen in the 52-10 win over UL-Monroe Saturday. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by quarterback Quinn Ewers and left tackle Kelvin Banks.
The 2022 top 5 ranked recruiting class of 28 high school prospects saw four players start the season opener, and 18 more see action.
Inside Texas takes a look at the impact the freshmen class had on the Texas season opening win.
Quarterback
Quinn Ewers (RS-FR), Southlake (Texas) Carroll – *Started first career game*
vs. ULM: 16 of 24 for 225 yards with 3 TD’s and 1 INT
Maalik Murphy, Inglewood (Calif.) Junipero Serra – Did not see action
Running back
Jonathon Brooks (RS-FR), Hallettsville (Texas) High – Appeared in the second half
vs. ULM: 6 carries for 32 yards and a TD
Jaydon Blue, Klein (Texas) Cain – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
vs. ULM: 3 carries for 3 yards
Wide receiver
Casey Cain (RS-FR), New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton – Made first appearance in first quarter
vs. ULM: 1 reception for 43 yards
Savion Red, Grand Prairie (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
vs. ULM: 1 reception for 5 yards
Brenen Thompson, Spearman (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the second half
Jaden Alexis (RS-FR), Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch – Still rehabbing from knee injury
Offensive line
Kelvin Banks, LT, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek – *Made first career start Saturday*
Cole Hutson, RG, Frisco (Texas) High – *Made first career start Saturday*
DJ Campbell, RG, Arlington (Texas) Bowie – Made first appearance in the second half
Cameron Williams, RT, Duncanville (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the second half
Neto Umeozulu, RG, Allen (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
Connor Robertson, C, Austin (Texas) Westlake – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
Malik Agbo, LG, Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer – Made first appearance in fourth quarter
Logan Parr, (RS-FR) San Antonio (Texas) O’Connor – Appeared in the third quarter
Max Merril, OG, Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit – depth
Defensive line
Aaron Bryant, Southaven (Miss.) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
Kristopher Ross, Houston (Texas) North Shore – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
vs. ULM: 2 tackles
Jaray Bledsoe, Marlin (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
Zac Swanson, Phoenix (Az.) Brophy Prep – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
EDGE
Ethan Burke, Austin (Texas) Westlake – Made first appearance in the second quarter
vs. ULM: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville – Made first appearance in first quarter
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
J’Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic – Made first appearance in second quarter
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
D.J. Harris Jr. (RS-FR), New Caney (Texas) High – Appeared in second half
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
Linebacker
Derrick Brown, Texarkana (Texas) High – Did not see action
Trevell Johnson, Arlington (Texas) Martin – Did not see action
Defensive back
Terrance Brooks, CB, Little Elm (Texas) High – Made first appearance in second half
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
Austin Jordan, CB, Denton (Texas) Ryan – Made first appearance in second half
X’avion Brice, CB, Arlington (Texas) Seguin – Did not see action
Ishmael Ibraheem (RS-FR), CB, Dallas (Texas) Kimball – Appeared in second half
vs. ULM: 1 pass break up
Jaylon Guilbeau, NB, Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial – *Made first career start Saturday*
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
B.J. Allen, S, Aledo (Texas) High – Did not see action
Larry Turner-Gooden, S, Los Angeles (Calif.) Bishop Alemany – Made first appearance in fourth quarter
Specialist
Will Stone, K, Austin (Texas) Regents – *Made first career star Saturday*
vs. ULM: 9 kickoffs with 3 touchbacks
Isaac Pearson (RS-FR), P, Newcastle (Australia) – *Made first career star Saturday*
vs. ULM: 1 punt for 15 yard average
Lance St. Louis, DS, Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field – Did not see action
