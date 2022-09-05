ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Checking in on the freshmen: ULM game impact was real

By Gerry Hamilton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bV9fH_0hirQ3gZ00
Quinn Ewers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The Texas Longhorns played more than 25 combined redshirt freshmen and true freshmen in the 52-10 win over UL-Monroe Saturday. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by quarterback Quinn Ewers and left tackle Kelvin Banks.

The 2022 top 5 ranked recruiting class of 28 high school prospects saw four players start the season opener, and 18 more see action.

Inside Texas takes a look at the impact the freshmen class had on the Texas season opening win.

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers (RS-FR), Southlake (Texas) Carroll – *Started first career game*

vs. ULM: 16 of 24 for 225 yards with 3 TD’s and 1 INT

Maalik Murphy, Inglewood (Calif.) Junipero Serra – Did not see action

Running back

Jonathon Brooks (RS-FR), Hallettsville (Texas) High – Appeared in the second half

vs. ULM: 6 carries for 32 yards and a TD

Jaydon Blue, Klein (Texas) Cain – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

vs. ULM: 3 carries for 3 yards

Wide receiver

Casey Cain (RS-FR), New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton – Made first appearance in first quarter

vs. ULM: 1 reception for 43 yards

Savion Red, Grand Prairie (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

vs. ULM: 1 reception for 5 yards

Brenen Thompson, Spearman (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the second half

Jaden Alexis (RS-FR), Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch – Still rehabbing from knee injury

Offensive line

Kelvin Banks, LT, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek – *Made first career start Saturday*

Cole Hutson, RG, Frisco (Texas) High – *Made first career start Saturday*

DJ Campbell, RG, Arlington (Texas) Bowie – Made first appearance in the second half

Cameron Williams, RT, Duncanville (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the second half

Neto Umeozulu, RG, Allen (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

Connor Robertson, C, Austin (Texas) Westlake – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

Malik Agbo, LG, Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer – Made first appearance in fourth quarter

Logan Parr, (RS-FR) San Antonio (Texas) O’Connor – Appeared in the third quarter

Max Merril, OG, Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit – depth

Defensive line

Aaron Bryant, Southaven (Miss.) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

Kristopher Ross, Houston (Texas) North Shore – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

vs. ULM: 2 tackles

Jaray Bledsoe, Marlin (Texas) High – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

Zac Swanson, Phoenix (Az.) Brophy Prep – Made first appearance in the fourth quarter

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

EDGE

Ethan Burke, Austin (Texas) Westlake – Made first appearance in the second quarter

vs. ULM: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville – Made first appearance in first quarter

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

J’Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic – Made first appearance in second quarter

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

D.J. Harris Jr. (RS-FR), New Caney (Texas) High – Appeared in second half

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

Linebacker

Derrick Brown, Texarkana (Texas) High – Did not see action

Trevell Johnson, Arlington (Texas) Martin – Did not see action

Defensive back

Terrance Brooks, CB, Little Elm (Texas) High – Made first appearance in second half

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

Austin Jordan, CB, Denton (Texas) Ryan – Made first appearance in second half

X’avion Brice, CB, Arlington (Texas) Seguin – Did not see action

Ishmael Ibraheem (RS-FR), CB, Dallas (Texas) Kimball – Appeared in second half

vs. ULM: 1 pass break up

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB, Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial – *Made first career start Saturday*

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

B.J. Allen, S, Aledo (Texas) High – Did not see action

Larry Turner-Gooden, S, Los Angeles (Calif.) Bishop Alemany – Made first appearance in fourth quarter

Specialist

Will Stone, K, Austin (Texas) Regents – *Made first career star Saturday*

vs. ULM: 9 kickoffs with 3 touchbacks

Isaac Pearson (RS-FR), P, Newcastle (Australia) – *Made first career star Saturday*

vs. ULM: 1 punt for 15 yard average

Lance St. Louis, DS, Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field – Did not see action

