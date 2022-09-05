ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Penn State-Ohio point spread? Lions pick players of the game after first win: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Zv9n_0hirPkKE00
Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with fans following the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 1, 2022 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Sept. 5 include the point spread for the Lions’ Week 2 matchup, a grade for the Penn State win at Purdue, and more.

It’s time to dive into Monday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

We start with the Penn State-Ohio betting line.

According to Vegas Insider, the Lions are a 24.5-point favorite for their home opener opposite the Bobcats. A member of the Mid-American Conference, head coach Tim Albin’s side won its first game of the year 41-38 over Florida Atlantic.

“We got a group of over believers,” Albin told reporters following the win. “They were challenged since the last game against Bowling Green. The guys have kept investing and gone through a lot. I think the staff has pushed them and raised the bar. The guys have responded to that.”

Penn State-Ohio starts at Noon on ABC.

In other news, Penn State has picked its players of the game from the win over the Boilermakers. According to a graphic tweeted by recruiting coordinator Rashad Elby, the list includes running back Keyvone Lee, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, corner Joey Porter Jr., and punter Barney Amor. All played well in the 35-31 triumph at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Finally, for this section, we’ll highlight the grade given to Penn State by CBS national college football writer Barrett Sallee. He gave the team an A-.

“The Nittany Lions topped Purdue 35-31 in one of the best games of opening weekend,” Sallee writes. “Sean Clifford orchestrated a storybook, eight-play, 80-yard game-winning drive that culminated with a 10-yard touchdown to Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds left.”

Headlines of the day

Can former Penn State QB Will Levis win the Heisman? Kentucky passer got off to a good start, but experts say big tests are coming: Linder, PennLive

Drew Allar offers glimpse of potential in Penn State debut: Pickel, BWI

Penn State’s Next Step: Fixing Its Flaws After Win at Purdue: Wogenrich, SI

Recapping Week 2 for Penn State’s committed players: Snyder, BWI

PSU offensive line ‘battled’ Purdue, still needs work: Bauer, BWI

Ohio University Returns to Beaver Stadium; Penn State Football Never Went Away: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Barney Amor talks earning a scholarship, first game as a Lion, more: Pickel, BWI

Let’s be Frank: Penn State football’s Drew Allar drive was fun, but Sean Clifford’s still by far the answer: Ralph, Daily Collegian

Quote of the day

“I think overall, I think the line battled,” Franklin said. “But, too many pressures, too many sacks, too many runs where the running backs didn’t have a situation to really get going and be open in space and make the safety miss. So, we got to keep chipping away at that.”

PSU coach James Franklin on his offensive line’s performance in the win over Purdue.

Comments / 0

