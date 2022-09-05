ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day explains what grinding out win vs Notre Dame means for Big Ten play

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
(Birm/Lettermen Row)
(Birm/Lettermen Row)

Given the hype surrounding Ohio State’s offense, Saturday’s season-opener may have come as a disappointment to such lofty expectations. Not to OSU head coach Ryan Day, though. Against a top-five-ranked Notre Dame team with a great defense, a 21-10 victory is worth celebrating.

After the game, Day shared that he loved how his team had to grind out the win. Because sometimes, even the best teams have to figure out how to win by scratching and clawing. The Buckeyes did just that, and even won by a pair of possessions, too.

Here was him after the game, praising quarterback CJ Stroud’s game despite only scoring 21 points and missing his best receiver.

Ryan Day appreciates gritty win vs. Notre Dame

“We have to be able to win that way. We have to find ways to win like that, because there’s going to be games, certainly in the Big Ten, like that. You know, Notre Dame’s kind of built like some of the Big Ten teams we play. And so for teams that want to run the ball and eat up the clock and keep the offense off the field — we have to run the ball in those moments like we did. We had to do that. And that was something that we spent a lot of time on the offseason saying we have to be able to win ugly on offense.

“And we have to stop the run on defense and that’s what happened tonight. So, you know, they all count the same and you have to figure out based on who you’re going in: how do you want to win that game? And when you have that versatility, man, it’s going to pay off down the road.

“This is a huge start for us a lot to improve on, a lot to build on, but proud of our team. Again I’ll go back to CJ because he was the happiest guy out there. Maybe it wasn’t his perfect night and everyone wants to talk about the Heisman Trophy and all that. He doesn’t want to.

“When he went one-on-one when, he did make some big-time throws. I mean, scrambling around, it wasn’t pretty. Made the huge throw to [Xavier Johnson] and that was zero pressure off his back foot. Again, it wasn’t perfect. It’s not the way we drew it up. But we won. If we can continue to build like that and grow, and the defense plays the way it does, then watch out.”

If the Ryan Day is happy, everybody ought to be happy. All that matters is starting 1-0 in the win-loss column, and the Buckeyes did just that.

