ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Wildcat Buzz: Injury updates, four-star visitor news and a commit watch

By Derek Young
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVorJ_0hirOjpw00
Josh Hayes/Kansas State Athletics

What we know on the injury front for Kansas State, a commit watch for football and a high-profile basketball prospect schedules a visit.

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

In-state 2024 prospect Jameer Moore recaps Kansas State visit

Kansas State has only offered one in-state prospect in the 2024 class, and it was defensive lineman BJ Canady of Topeka High in April. Who else could be on their radar? Salina Central defensive back Jameer Moore is someone to keep in mind. Moore possesses the height, length and speed...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
KSNT News

K-State’s only two returners reflect on Tang’s arrival

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles. “It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: 7.8.5 Kitchen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For this week’s Fork in the Road, 13′s Vince Lovergine dropped in on a Topeka kitchen that specializes in soul food. 7.8.5. Kitchen’s owner LaVale Jackson hopes to immerse the Capitol City in his unique style of cooking. “I knew in Topeka and...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State
KVOE

Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs

With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Teen arrested for biting, kicking local officer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today

KANSAS (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas when […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died as a result of a motorcycle crash. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Mainline lawsuit settled against White Lakes Mall owner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The case between Mainline Printing Inc. and the owners of White Lakes Mall was settled Wednesday morning days before a bench trial could begin. According to court records, Mainline Printing sued the property owner, KDL, for damages following a fire at the abandoned mall on Dec. 29, 2020. According to court records, […]
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Every warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers’. Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power […]
KSNT News

Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
KSNT News

KBI: Wamego man arrested for fentanyl overdose death

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A Wamego man has been arrested for the apparent overdose death of a 21-year-old man. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, in September of 2021, the Wamego Police Department investigated the death of Jayson Ebert at a home in Wamego. Ebert died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 […]
WAMEGO, KS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
68K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy