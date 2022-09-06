ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Storm Earl to move slowly northward

By Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather.com and UPI staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrzmK_0hirO5oF00
While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week. Photo courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As of 5 p.m. AST Monday, Tropical Storm Earl was located roughly 265 miles north of St. Thomas and about 700 miles south of Bermuda. The storm was moving north at a speed of 6 mph and had maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 mph.

The development of Danielle and Earl occurred following a highly unusual August, in which zero named tropical systems formed. While not unprecedented, this was the first such occurrence in 25 years. In any case, this season has been substantially different than the hyperactive 2020 and 2021 seasons.

A slow motion to the north-northwest or north is forecast to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours followed by a gradual turn to the north-northeast, according to NHC.

AccuWeather forecasters say Earl will remain a tropical storm Monday, gaining a bit of strength but little change Tuesday. Then Earl is expected to then gain hurricane strength as it speeds away, passing southeast of Bermuda and into the open Atlantic Ocean.

Like with many tropical systems, impacts can extend well away from a storm's center. This may be the case over the weekend in the Caribbean.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended 105 miles from Earl from the center.

"Though the center of Earl will remain northeast of the Caribbean Islands, rain and wind will move westward from the northern Leeward Islands through Puerto Rico into Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

As is often the case along the edge of such tropical systems, heavy rain will be the primary threat. While this rain may come with brief breaks, torrential downpours can lead to excess runoff and localized flooding. Given the threat for localized flooding, Earl is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the Caribbean.

In addition, gusty winds may prove disruptive in portions of the islands, especially on north-facing shorelines. In these areas, wind gusts of 40-60 mph are possible, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph. Winds of this magnitude may cause some damage to trees and power lines.

By Monday and Tuesday, Earl is expected to make a sharp turn toward the north and northeast, away from the Caribbean. As it tracks into the open Atlantic, minimal impacts are expected to be felt in Bermuda from Earl.

"Earl is expected to curve sharply and quickly, allowing the storm to pass well south and east of [Bermuda]. Direct impacts are unlikely, however Earl may generate rough surf and rip currents which can impact the island through this week," Reppert explained.

Regardless of Earl's eventual impacts, additional tropical waves are forecast to push off the coast of Africa during the first full week of September and could make a run at becoming organized features. The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Fiona.

With the calendar now reading September, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is even closer. On average, the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. With warm ocean waters across much of the Atlantic, as well as in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather meteorologists will continue monitoring the waters of the basin for signs of potential new development.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 4

Michael Mott
3d ago

wasn't climate change to blame for the increase in hurricanes in previous years. hmm. what's to blame for the decrease. curious minds want to know. lol

Reply(1)
3
