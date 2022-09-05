Read full article on original website
Mosquito fire rages west of Lake Tahoe, scorches homes and sends a pyrocumulus cloud skyward
Fueled by critically dry brush and timber and boosted by record-setting heat, a fire in the foothills east of Sacramento was raging up canyons Thursday, sending smoke billowing east toward Lake Tahoe and western Nevada. By Thursday afternoon, the fire had wafted a giant pyrocumulus cloud over the Sierra, jumped...
An off-duty California sheriff's deputy surrendered after he fatally shot a married couple, authorities say
ALAMEDA, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy was taken into custody Wednesday after he fatally shot a married couple, authorities said, prompting a manhunt across suburban Northern California and a nearly hourlong phone conversation that ended with his surrender, officials said. Devin Williams Jr., 24, is accused of shooting...
Hiker dead, 5 others rescued after group ran out of water, got lost in triple-digit Arizona heat
A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails in scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies got a call at 1:25 p.m. Monday about people with possible heat exhaustion at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say
A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
Labor finds child work violations at three Pennsylvania Dunkin’ locations
Three Pennsylvania Dunkin’ locations violated child labor laws by allowing teenagers to work longer and later than permitted, the Department of Labor said in a press release on Tuesday. The Dunkin’ franchisee, Akshar Ashish LLC, paid a fine of more than $24,000 over the violations at its Hershey, Hummelstown...
