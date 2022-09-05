ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Weed, CA
Accidents
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
City
Weed, CA
City
Redding, CA
State
Oregon State
Weed, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say

A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy