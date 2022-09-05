'The Best Experience I've Had On A Golf Course' - Niemann Praises LIV Golf

LIV Golf newcomer Joaquin Niemann had a debut to remember in Boston. While Dustin Johnson eventually won the individual event, the Chilean pushed him all the way, finishing in a tie for runner-up with fellow new signing Anirban Lahiri before eventually succumbing in a playoff.

However, narrowly missing out on a debut win wasn't enough to dampen Niemann's enthusiasm for the Series. Speaking to LIV Golf Editor Mike McAllister after his memorable debut that secured a podium finish, Niemann described the tournament as “the best experience I’ve had on a golf course by far.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

That’s some claim from a player who has enjoyed a successful start to his professional career, which has included two PGA Tour wins in A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in 2019 and this year’s Genesis Invitational . However, according to Niemann, the crowd played a big part in forming his overwhelmingly positive first impression of the venture. He said: "Being in contention, with the crowd - just seeing the crowd so young. You can feel the energy. It's way different."

See more

LIV Golf is positioning itself as a faster-paced, more vibrant alternative to rival Tours with its shorter 54-hole format and shotgun starts, meaning each of the 48 players is on the course at the same time, and Niemann’s comments will be warmly received by the organisation. Another indication that LIV Golf is determined to sweep away the more traditional elements of the game came last week with CEO Greg Norman’s announcement that its players will be permitted to wear shorts in tournaments.

Niemann’s comments echo those of another new signing, Cameron Smith, who described the venture as “the future of golf” ahead of his debut in the Series at Boston. The Australian also stated the importance of attracting a younger audience to the game, saying: “I think it needs to change. Particularly as our golf fans become younger, I think we need to do something to make it exciting for them. I think it's the right move for sure.”

The PGA Tour is making unprecedented changes of its own to counter the impact of LIV Golf. It recently unveiled plans to introduce more tournaments involving its top players as well as a partnership with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods for a stadium-based golf league launching in 2024.

Despite controversy over the source of the funding for the Saudi-backed Series, the golf landscape is changing as a result of its impact, with innovations incoming that will undoubtedly appeal to a younger audience – something that, according to Niemann, is already apparent.