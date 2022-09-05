ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

buffalospree.com

Calling all short girls

For four-foot-nine-inch WNY resident Sue Schaffstall became frustrated with shopping. “Finding pants and jeans that didn’t hang four to five inches below my ankle was always a challenge,” she says. “I would go shopping for hours and come home with nothing.”. Schaffstall knew she couldn’t be...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No Coffee At Buffalo Starbucks Today?

If you were planning on treating yourself to your favorite Starbucks drink after dropping the kids off at school, you may be S.O.L. Starbucks Workers United told News 4 that there will be a group of workers picketing at 20 different locations in Buffalo and Western New York on Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
AMHERST, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Jamestown Coin Club Show, Sunday, September 11, at Celoron Legion

The 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. event is at the Celoron American Legion – Herman Kent Post 777 on Jackson Avenue, just off Fairmount Avenue, in Jamestown/West Ellicott, N.Y. Coin dealers from western New York and northwest Pennsylvania will be buying, selling, and offering free appraisals of United States, ancient, and foreign coins. Coin supplies will be available for purchase.
CELORON, NY
buffalospree.com

A chat with Robert Lieberman

Robert Lieberman received UB’s first ever degree in film. On Saturday, September 10, at 9:30 p.m., a screening of his cult classic, Fire in the Sky, will be held at North Park Theater to benefit Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Arts Center, followed by a Q&A with Lieberman. Learn more at rlieberman.com.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Allegany County school district cracking down on phone use

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school district in Allegany county is cracking down on phone use during class. The Bolivar-Richburg School District said Monday that students must put their cell phones and other devices in their lockers from when class starts at 8 a.m. until the end of the day at 3 p.m. The policy includes cell phones, earbuds, smart watches or anything that can text.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean PD Searching for Teen Runaway

Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway. In a Facebook post, the Olean PD said that 17-year-old Mackenzie Barclay left her home about a week ago and has not been seen since. It is believed she is in the Olean area and may be...
OLEAN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

WNY temples receive $200,000 for security enhancements

In the past several years, we have seen multiple violent attacks at places of worship. To help people feel safer, the Department of Homeland Security has set aside $300,000 for Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo and Temple Beth-El in Niagara Falls. The money comes from federal grant funding to help...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Lakewood Fire Department Deploys New All-Terrain Vehicle

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lakewood Fire Department has deployed a new all-terrain vehicle. ATV-371 is a John Deere Gator. The firefighting agency officially unveiled the new acquisition last week. The unit would be used for a variety of tasks, including wildland operations such as firefighting, emergency...
LAKEWOOD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Friendships Continue Despite Plant Closure

Many people would probably tell you that the best part of going to work is the good relationship they have with their co-workers. Friendships are made. It's a camaraderie. Sometimes those friendships remain... even when the workplace closes down. The Struthers Wells plant, in Warren, closed in 1993. After that,...
WARREN, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
BUFFALO, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Rotary Club of Jamestown Honors William K. Larson

The Rotary Club of Jamestown presented William K. Larson with an Honorary Membership after 67 years in the Club. Honorary Membership is awarded to members who have distinguished themselves by meritorious service in the furtherance of Rotary ideals and is the highest distinction a club may bestow. Larson joined the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients

When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden

COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
COLDEN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Gets $440,000 Grant for Callahan Park

The Callahan Park improvement project is one of over 300 projects receiving state funding from conservation and recreation grants. Governor Tom Wolf announced the $90 million in grants yesterday. In making the announcement. Dr. Sara Lamichan, Chair of the Lancaster Conservancy Board of Directors, noted the historical significance of the grant round.
BRADFORD, PA

