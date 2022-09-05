Read full article on original website
buffalospree.com
Calling all short girls
For four-foot-nine-inch WNY resident Sue Schaffstall became frustrated with shopping. “Finding pants and jeans that didn’t hang four to five inches below my ankle was always a challenge,” she says. “I would go shopping for hours and come home with nothing.”. Schaffstall knew she couldn’t be...
Some local animal rescues no longer taking in surrendered pets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 30 dogs are on a waiting list to get into Queen City Pitties Animal Rescue. That doesn't even include the nearly 20 dogs the organization still needs to get adopted. "We get about 20 to 30 emails, Instagram messages, Facebook messages weekly just asking...
No Coffee At Buffalo Starbucks Today?
If you were planning on treating yourself to your favorite Starbucks drink after dropping the kids off at school, you may be S.O.L. Starbucks Workers United told News 4 that there will be a group of workers picketing at 20 different locations in Buffalo and Western New York on Tuesday.
investigativepost.org
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
jamestowngazette.com
Jamestown Coin Club Show, Sunday, September 11, at Celoron Legion
The 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. event is at the Celoron American Legion – Herman Kent Post 777 on Jackson Avenue, just off Fairmount Avenue, in Jamestown/West Ellicott, N.Y. Coin dealers from western New York and northwest Pennsylvania will be buying, selling, and offering free appraisals of United States, ancient, and foreign coins. Coin supplies will be available for purchase.
buffalospree.com
A chat with Robert Lieberman
Robert Lieberman received UB’s first ever degree in film. On Saturday, September 10, at 9:30 p.m., a screening of his cult classic, Fire in the Sky, will be held at North Park Theater to benefit Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Arts Center, followed by a Q&A with Lieberman. Learn more at rlieberman.com.
echo-pilot.com
Wegmans to discontinue single-use plastic bags; what options will shoppers have?
Effective Sept. 18, Wegmans customers will be able to buy paper bags for 5 cents or have their grocery order loaded into reusable bags. But the era of single-use plastic grocery bags is coming to an end at the company's 18 Pennsylvania locations. The Rochester, New York-based grocer said this...
informnny.com
Allegany County school district cracking down on phone use
BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school district in Allegany county is cracking down on phone use during class. The Bolivar-Richburg School District said Monday that students must put their cell phones and other devices in their lockers from when class starts at 8 a.m. until the end of the day at 3 p.m. The policy includes cell phones, earbuds, smart watches or anything that can text.
wesb.com
Olean PD Searching for Teen Runaway
Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway. In a Facebook post, the Olean PD said that 17-year-old Mackenzie Barclay left her home about a week ago and has not been seen since. It is believed she is in the Olean area and may be...
spectrumlocalnews.com
WNY temples receive $200,000 for security enhancements
In the past several years, we have seen multiple violent attacks at places of worship. To help people feel safer, the Department of Homeland Security has set aside $300,000 for Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo and Temple Beth-El in Niagara Falls. The money comes from federal grant funding to help...
wnynewsnow.com
Lakewood Fire Department Deploys New All-Terrain Vehicle
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lakewood Fire Department has deployed a new all-terrain vehicle. ATV-371 is a John Deere Gator. The firefighting agency officially unveiled the new acquisition last week. The unit would be used for a variety of tasks, including wildland operations such as firefighting, emergency...
erienewsnow.com
Friendships Continue Despite Plant Closure
Many people would probably tell you that the best part of going to work is the good relationship they have with their co-workers. Friendships are made. It's a camaraderie. Sometimes those friendships remain... even when the workplace closes down. The Struthers Wells plant, in Warren, closed in 1993. After that,...
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
wutv29.com
Rain cancels Labor Day parade, but not union gathering in south Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The annual Labor Day parade in south Buffalo was canceled due to rain but it didn’t stop dozens of union workers from gathering in solidarity at Cazenovia Park. “Unfortunately, the rain put a damper on us, but it did not put a damper on the...
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
jamestowngazette.com
Rotary Club of Jamestown Honors William K. Larson
The Rotary Club of Jamestown presented William K. Larson with an Honorary Membership after 67 years in the Club. Honorary Membership is awarded to members who have distinguished themselves by meritorious service in the furtherance of Rotary ideals and is the highest distinction a club may bestow. Larson joined the...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients
When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
wesb.com
Bradford Gets $440,000 Grant for Callahan Park
The Callahan Park improvement project is one of over 300 projects receiving state funding from conservation and recreation grants. Governor Tom Wolf announced the $90 million in grants yesterday. In making the announcement. Dr. Sara Lamichan, Chair of the Lancaster Conservancy Board of Directors, noted the historical significance of the grant round.
