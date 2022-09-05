Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
What to know for Bengals games this season at Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals have sent out a press release on gameday changes that fans need to be aware of at Paycor Stadium this season. For Sunday’s opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading up to the game, fans are encouraged to “Show Your Stripes,” and buildings are invited to join the “Light Up Cincinnati Orange” initiative Friday and Saturday to continue the support and traditions started during the 2022 playoff run.
Cincy Jungle
Who will win the AFC North?
Not to sound like a broken record, but . . . WHAT?. The Baltimore Ravens are favored to finish ahead of the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North?. In the words of my former mother-in-law, “give me a fat break.”. Color me jaded, but there is...
Cincy Jungle
Frank Pollack and co. scouted recently-signed Max Scharping years prior
When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals and depth at offensive line, there is no amount that can be too much. Cincinnati needed to improve their line this offseason after Joe Burrow was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season. Signing three starter-quality free agents and drafting the other projected starter of the five-man unit, the Bengals took that assignment seriously. They continue that trend following the final cut day, in which teams had to trim their roster to 53 players.
Cincy Jungle
NFL Sunday Ticket Issues
Hello everyone, hope you are all well. Last year I signed up for NFL SUNDAY TICKET for the first time in years. I don't have Directv. I downloaded the app to my Samsung smart tv. Everything worked perfectly. I was able to watch the games live and participate in the game thread at the same time. This year however when I open the Sunday Ticket app on my television it gives says an update is required. But when I attempt to update the app the screen sends me to the apps page. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling the app several times on my tv. Still it doesn't work. However it did update on my Samsung phone and works perfectly. If push comes to shove I can watch the games on my phone, but I won't be able to participate in the game thread. Does anyone know if this is a normal issue? I've scoured the internet and some posters say the update will be available by Saturday. I've spoken to Samsung and they said the issue is with the app developers and not Samsung, as all the other apps on my tv work perfectly. I would greatly appreciate any feedback on this issue. Thanks in advance and WHO DEY!!!
NFL・
Yardbarker
La’el Collins is Setting the Tone for the Bengals Season
“Your new bodyguard is in town, no one’s touching you.” A bold statement from Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins to quarterback Joe Burrow. La’el Collins is setting the tone for the Bengals season! In March of this year, though unclear, the Dallas Cowboys released Collins from the team. The Cincinnati Bengals aggressively sought out Collins and signed him for a three year 30-million-dollar contract. The Bengals who had one of the weaker offensive lines in the NFL is betting on Collins to solidify the offensive line to protect their star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Cincy Jungle
Expectations for Steelers game
These are my reasonable expectations for the Steelers game this Sunday. 1. The Oline gives up 2 or less sacks. Pitt averaged over 3 per game last season. 2. Mixon gets hit in the backfield less than 10% of carries. Last year it was 52%. 3. Offense scores 30+ points...
Cincinnati Bengals Jessie Bates won’t be on Week 1 plays limit after holdout: ‘We expect him to be out there every down’
Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates III is not expected to be on any plays limit during Week 1 of
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: T.J. Watt good to go; Devin Asiasi DNP
Game week is here, and with it comes the first injury report of the 2022 season for the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thankfully for both teams, injuries aren’t a major concern heading into Week 1. For the Bengals, they managed to have three...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Steely Snake Pit
Few things could start the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 season off on a better note than a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s the goal this Sunday, as the the divisional clash takes place at Paycor Stadium. We’ve got the news and analysis covered for you this week, with...
Cincy Jungle
Cam Taylor-Britt putting in work to be ready after stint on IR
The Cincinnati Bengals really looked to bolster their current and future prospects in their secondary by taking Daxton Hill in the first round and then followed it up with cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second. Taylor-Britt was expected to possibly push veteran Eli Apple for the second boundary corner spot,...
Cincy Jungle
Mitch Trubisky named Steelers starting QB vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off their 2022 season this Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, we know who will be QB1 for the Steelers this week when they invade Paycor Stadium, as veteran Mitch Trubisky has officially won the job. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday.
Cincy Jungle
How it’s going for the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals once again have some adversity to get over early in the season, the most obvious of which is proving they are in fact a contender after surprising everybody last year. To do that, they will have to yet again overcome some questions, but that isn’t anything new for these young Bengals.
Von Miller's wild haircut goes viral during Thursday Night Football — and this isn't the first time
Von Miller has always been known for his eccentric style, and the haircut he showcased Thursday for the NFL kickoff game was par for the course.
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Bengals enter Week 1 as TD favorite over Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals made a surprising playoff run last season, defeating the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs in the AFC and then falling to the Rams in the Super Bowl. It was their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. That run put them in the national spotlight several times,...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor praises Jessie Bates’ training during holdout
Jessie Bates and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t see eye-to-eye on a long-term contract. The Bengals ended up slapping the star safety with the franchise tag. The hope is still that a long-term deal gets sorted out, but regardless, Bates has returned to the field following his holdout. What he...
Cincy Jungle
How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals get to start Week 1 against a familiar foe in divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there is one huge difference on the opposing sideline, as this will be the first season quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a member of the Steelers. Instead, the Bengals will face former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals excited about addition of Devin Asiasi
The Cincinnati Bengals added much-needed tight end depth through the waiver wire following the final cycle of training camp cuts with the addition of former New England Patriots draft pick Devin Asiasi. The team attempted to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick OJ Howard after the Buffalo Bills released...
