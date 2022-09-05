Hello everyone, hope you are all well. Last year I signed up for NFL SUNDAY TICKET for the first time in years. I don't have Directv. I downloaded the app to my Samsung smart tv. Everything worked perfectly. I was able to watch the games live and participate in the game thread at the same time. This year however when I open the Sunday Ticket app on my television it gives says an update is required. But when I attempt to update the app the screen sends me to the apps page. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling the app several times on my tv. Still it doesn't work. However it did update on my Samsung phone and works perfectly. If push comes to shove I can watch the games on my phone, but I won't be able to participate in the game thread. Does anyone know if this is a normal issue? I've scoured the internet and some posters say the update will be available by Saturday. I've spoken to Samsung and they said the issue is with the app developers and not Samsung, as all the other apps on my tv work perfectly. I would greatly appreciate any feedback on this issue. Thanks in advance and WHO DEY!!!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO