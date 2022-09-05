ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Hijacks Man's Birthday Gift and We Can't Stop Laughing

If you've ever wondered if your cat is jealous when other people get attention, a video on TikTok seems to have the answer. Jasper, or @allthingsjasper, was not thrilled when he realized it was his dad John's birthday. So of course he decided to hunker down in one of his papa's present, causing one seriously funny video online.
Cat Boldly Steals Mom's Burger After She Falls Asleep and We Can't Stop Laughing

As kids, we all got away with mischievous behavior while our moms were distracted. Maybe it was sneakily watching television when you weren't supposed to or stealing a cookie from the cookie jar, but you took your opportunity when it came. Cats do the same, as shown by one cat on TikTok who saw her opportunity and jumped on it.
Cat Takes Over the Baby's Seat and People Can't Stop Laughing

There's no denying that sometimes there's just a bit of sibling rivalry between your pets and your kids. But one cat on TikTok is taking things to a whole new level. Apparently Binx was curious about his human sibling's baby seat, but it was the lengths he went to to "investigate" the baby seat that has people cracking up.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best

No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
