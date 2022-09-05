Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
East Surry holds open house
East Surry High School held an open house and East District Night to welcome students and parents to campus at the start of the school year. On these days students and parents were able to meet with faculty and staff and tour the campus. East District night was an evening...
Mount Airy News
Flat Rock Book Bus visits students
Flat Rock Elementary School received grant funds from Surry County Educational Foundation for the Book Bus to run routes over the summer. Students visited the Book Bus on six Tuesdays, starting at the end of June till the first of August. The Book Bus made six stops throughout Flat Rock’s community. All students chose a free book, read with an adult, and received a bag of healthy snacks.
Mount Airy News
Veterans appreciation event Saturday
A World War II Victory Medallion, as seen here, is among the artifacts that will be placed into the time capsule that will be placed at Veterans Memorial Park. American Legion Post 123 is sponsoring a Veterans Appreciation event this Saturday, Sept. 10, that will also feature the placement of a 50-year time capsule on the grounds of Veterans Memorial Park located at 691 W Lebanon Street in Mount Airy.
Mount Airy News
Open house series ending at historic site
A series of open house events at a local historic site is concluding this weekend. The Edwards-Franklin House will be available for visitation by the public on Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. both days. The open house events are free to everyone and provide the chance to see a unique example of architecture in the region up close.
Weekend rain may make weekend events tough to attend
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the weekend gets closer and closer, some events taking place on Saturday and Sunday are making sure to stay weather aware. One of many events happening this weekend is the Balloon Festival sponsored by ALCOVETS. At Cedar Rock Park in Alamance County, you'll see hot...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year's Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
ednc.org
A program putting Surry and Yadkin students to work
Dobson Driver Services started over 30 years ago in Surry County with three trucks. One name change, 205 tractors, and over 500 trailers later, Southland Transportation Company continues to be a thriving business headquartered in this rural North Carolina region. Southland now has 13 offices in eight different states. The...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native to play Stokes Stomp
The Crooked Road Ramblers and the Old Dominion Cloggers perform at the 2021 Star Spangled Stokes Stomp. (Submitted Photo) The Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River at Moratock Park. (Submitted Photo) Will Easter cut his musical teeth while performing at various venues throughout Stokes County including the Green Heron...
News Argus
WXII 12
Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's that time of year again for all things fall fun! That's right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here's a list of corn...
carolinianuncg.com
The North Carolina Folk Festival Is Almost Here
As the year draws closer to an end, we approach the September dates for the Fifth Annual North Carolina Folk Festival. The venue features many local artisans, food trucks, music and community. For newcomers, it may seem like an expensive, difficult experience to navigate, but the reality is more welcoming than many may realize. Here’s what to know going into the North Carolina Folk Festival.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
thestokesnews.com
Counting the days until FarmFest
Susan Hathcock’s beautiful hand knitted scarf. Francisco’s own Italian chef will prepare an authentic Italian meal for four. The fortunate winner will arrange all details directly with Aldo. Only nine days until Francisco pulls out all the stops to celebrate FarmFest Along the Sunflower Trail 2022! This annual...
Mount Airy News
County ‘displeased’ by city PART stance
When voting last month to support Pilot Mountain in seeking the reinstatement of PART bus service to Surry, Mount Airy saw it as assisting a sister city — but the big brother in the local governmental family wasn’t amused. “The Surry County commissioners, we were very displeased in...
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
WBTV
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
