Imagine escaping at the end of the day to the serenity of country living. Set in a quiet residential neighborhood environment, Yorkleigh Apartments are the best Apartments on the market in the Jamestown area! This peaceful community is far from the hectic pace of city life but only minutes from the city limits of Greensboro and High Point—perfectly placed between GTCC and the heart of downtown Jamestown. Nothing says home like the large floor plans, spacious bedrooms, and closet space of Yorkleigh Apartments. Providing over sixty years of management experience in Greensboro, Fidelity Realty Co. is a leader in customer service excellence and strives to make your living experience one of satisfaction, enjoyment, and fond memories.

JAMESTOWN, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO