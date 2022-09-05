ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Renovation Plans for 72 Sycamore to be Reviewed

The Preservation Board will be reviewing redevelopment plans for the Quick House at 72 Sycamore Street. The project will utilize funding from state and federal historic tax credits and will contain offices for Preservation Buffalo Niagara and Heart of the City Neighborhoods. Plans for an addition to the building are on hold for now.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park

Looking for a new nighttime adventure in WNY? Look no further than Griffis Sculpture Park, which is preparing for the upcoming 10th Anniversary of its annual Night Lights event. Night Lights is an even more dramatic way to view the a number of the impressive works of art, of which...
EAST OTTO, NY
buffalorising.com

Mural Watch: Augspurger Ramp

The backside of the Owen B. Augspurger Parking Ramp has a colorful future. Artist Casey Milbrand has been chosen to paint a mural on the Franklin Street side of the ramp which is just south of Chippewa Street. A streetscape project was recently completed along both streets. The Buffalo Arts...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

DNA Detailing @ Seneca One

Seneca One is becoming more of a one-stop-shop, with every new service that they roll out. In the case of DNA Detailing, people can now get their cars fully detailed from the comfort of Buffalo’s tallest tower. DNA Detailing is the brainchild of Austin Bonafede and Dean Carollo, who...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Kenmore Pub Crawl

There’s a lot brewing in Kenmore these days, especially when it comes to pubs and grub. That means that there’s no better time to showcase what’s happening, via a pub crawl. The 6th annual Kenmore Pub Crawl will be a lot of fun for a lot of...
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Calling all short girls

For four-foot-nine-inch WNY resident Sue Schaffstall became frustrated with shopping. “Finding pants and jeans that didn’t hang four to five inches below my ankle was always a challenge,” she says. “I would go shopping for hours and come home with nothing.”. Schaffstall knew she couldn’t be...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients

When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York

Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY

