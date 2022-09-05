Read full article on original website
buffalorising.com
Renovation Plans for 72 Sycamore to be Reviewed
The Preservation Board will be reviewing redevelopment plans for the Quick House at 72 Sycamore Street. The project will utilize funding from state and federal historic tax credits and will contain offices for Preservation Buffalo Niagara and Heart of the City Neighborhoods. Plans for an addition to the building are on hold for now.
buffalorising.com
NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park
Looking for a new nighttime adventure in WNY? Look no further than Griffis Sculpture Park, which is preparing for the upcoming 10th Anniversary of its annual Night Lights event. Night Lights is an even more dramatic way to view the a number of the impressive works of art, of which...
buffalorising.com
Mural Watch: Augspurger Ramp
The backside of the Owen B. Augspurger Parking Ramp has a colorful future. Artist Casey Milbrand has been chosen to paint a mural on the Franklin Street side of the ramp which is just south of Chippewa Street. A streetscape project was recently completed along both streets. The Buffalo Arts...
buffalorising.com
DNA Detailing @ Seneca One
Seneca One is becoming more of a one-stop-shop, with every new service that they roll out. In the case of DNA Detailing, people can now get their cars fully detailed from the comfort of Buffalo’s tallest tower. DNA Detailing is the brainchild of Austin Bonafede and Dean Carollo, who...
Step Inside This Dream Log Cabin Mansion Near East Aurora
Most of us have gone camping in some form or fashion. Typically, that means either camping traditionally with a tent or perhaps it's that amazing "glamping" experience, which features an RV and modern technology enhancements with a nature feel. Sometimes you book a trip to a log cabin, which is...
buffalorising.com
2022 Kenmore Pub Crawl
There’s a lot brewing in Kenmore these days, especially when it comes to pubs and grub. That means that there’s no better time to showcase what’s happening, via a pub crawl. The 6th annual Kenmore Pub Crawl will be a lot of fun for a lot of...
Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
buffalospree.com
Calling all short girls
For four-foot-nine-inch WNY resident Sue Schaffstall became frustrated with shopping. “Finding pants and jeans that didn’t hang four to five inches below my ankle was always a challenge,” she says. “I would go shopping for hours and come home with nothing.”. Schaffstall knew she couldn’t be...
Peach Festival Chairman shares shortcake on Wake Up!
Fun fact: The whipped cream they'll be using at the festival is made fresh on site!
echo-pilot.com
Wegmans to discontinue single-use plastic bags; what options will shoppers have?
Effective Sept. 18, Wegmans customers will be able to buy paper bags for 5 cents or have their grocery order loaded into reusable bags. But the era of single-use plastic grocery bags is coming to an end at the company's 18 Pennsylvania locations. The Rochester, New York-based grocer said this...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
Council expresses concern on reducing lanes on Buffalo streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you drive or bike in the city of Buffalo, no doubt you've seen street changes. Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he's concerned about some main streets going to one lane when the city is growing. On Forest Avenue, it's been reduced to one...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients
When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York
Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
investigativepost.org
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
