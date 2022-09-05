Sporting Kansas City II (8-12-2, 29 points) soundly defeated Colorado Rapids 2 (6-10-6, 28 points), by way of a 5-0 scoreline in the 2022 home finale at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Monday night. Three first half goals had Sporting KC II feeling nice, but Bakary Bagayoko's second half brace sealed the deal in the MLS NEXT Pro contest. First-team loanee Jake Davis and SKC II attacker Josh Coan both picked up their second goals of the season and an own goal late in the first marks all of the scoring on the night.

