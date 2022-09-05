ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportingkc.com

New edition of Sporting KC Show Podcast features interview with John Pulskamp

Running throughout the season on Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Sporting Kansas City Show presented by Michelob Ultra is available on several podcast hubs such as Spotify and iTunes as well as SportingKC.com. With Nate Bukaty hosting the weekly program, Sporting fans have a place to go to catch up on club storylines, guest interviews and more.
KANSAS CITY, KS
sportingkc.com

Recap: SKC II routs Rapids 2 with a 5-0 victory in home finale

Sporting Kansas City II (8-12-2, 29 points) soundly defeated Colorado Rapids 2 (6-10-6, 28 points), by way of a 5-0 scoreline in the 2022 home finale at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Monday night. Three first half goals had Sporting KC II feeling nice, but Bakary Bagayoko's second half brace sealed the deal in the MLS NEXT Pro contest. First-team loanee Jake Davis and SKC II attacker Josh Coan both picked up their second goals of the season and an own goal late in the first marks all of the scoring on the night.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy