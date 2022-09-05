ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

New Virginia tax could reduce sports betting promotions, groups warn

(The Center Square) – Free bets, bonuses and other incentives offered by sports betting websites could become less common in Virginia under a new law that imposes taxes on those promotions, according to groups associated with the gambling industry. When the General Assembly passed the state budget in June,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Oklahoma gross receipt collection sets records in August

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma State Treasury Department collected $1.37 billion in gross receipts in August, a 17.2% increase over last year. According to Treasurer Randy McDaniel, the August collections raised the 12-month total to $16.82 billion, another record. "Gross receipts paint a positive picture of Oklahoma's economy during...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely

(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Report: Tennessee ranks 16th in campaign finance integrity

(The Center Square) — Tennessee ranked 16th in campaign finance integrity in a new report by the government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity. The rankings were based upon questions related to campaign finance laws in statewide elections. scored a 72.14 out of 100 while Washington (83.99), California (80.95), Maine...
TENNESSEE STATE
Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs

(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Report: South Carolina ranks 24th in campaign finance integrity

(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 24th in campaign finance integrity in a new report by the government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity. The rankings were based upon questions related to campaign finance laws in statewide elections. South Carolina scored a 67.08 out of 100 while Washington (83.99),...
POLITICS
North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
INCOME TAX
Four referred in Ohio for voting fraud charges

(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned over four people to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential voter fraud charges in the 2020 general election, bringing the total to 15 in the last month. The four referred Wednesday come from partnerships with...
OHIO STATE
Second lawsuit challenges validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban

A second lawsuit challenging the validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban, this time based on its alleged infringement of state protections for religious liberty, was filed Thursday in Indianapolis. The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, acting on behalf of five anonymous believers and the Hoosier Jews for...
INDIANA STATE
Maine officials lash out at seafood group over lobster boycott

(The Center Square) – Maine‘s political leaders are ripping a California-based group that has called for restaurants to take lobster off their menus over the impact of the industry on critically endangered whales. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s environment-focused seafood watch program’s added lobsters to a list of crustaceans...
MAINE STATE
Freedom fighters: Maryland celebrates International Underground Railroad Month

Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed September 2022 as the 4th annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The designation recognizes the historical, political and social significance of the Underground Railroad and contributions to the end of slavery and inspiration for contemporary civil rights pushes, the governor’s office said in a release.
MARYLAND STATE
New Red Hill plan projects earlier defueling date

(The Center Square) - The Hawaii Department of Health is reviewing an updated plan for defueling the fuel storage tanks at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that moves the completion date up by six months. The Department of Defense said in a June report the projected completion date was...
HAWAII STATE
$18 million in federal funds fuels NASCAR return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star Race

(The Center Square) — The allocation of federal COVID-19 funds to revive the North Wilkesboro Speedway helped secure the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023. North Carolina Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, Hall of Fame racer Dale Earnhardt Jr., Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith and NASCAR officials made the announcement Thursday at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. The race will be May 21, 2023, a week before the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

