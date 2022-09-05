Read full article on original website
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.2M in incentives to lithium ion battery manufacturer
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize Sunlight Batteries USA by up to $1.2 million over the next dozen years to expand production to Alamance County, though experts contend the incentive is bad policy. Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday touted a $1.2 million Job Development Investment Grant...
'Active' project means taxpayer subsidies for new Troy Acoustics plant in Georgia remain unknown
(The Center Square) — A Georgia sound solutions and engineering company plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. Brunswick-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in the new facility. The company plans to create 88 new jobs to add to the 17 positions it currently supports.
Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain
(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
Illinois advocates, critics weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act's renewable energy spending
(The Center Square) – With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?. The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less...
Georgia's general fund revenues grew by 5.5% in last quarter despite gas tax holiday
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see increasing revenues, new numbers show. The state’s total general fund receipts in August exceeded $2.3 billion. That represents an increase of 8.5%, or $180.4 million, over last August when net tax collections topped $2.1 billion. For the first two months...
North Carolina heath secretary says state could lose $1B in federal money by not expanding Medicaid
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley is urging lawmakers to expand Medicaid this month, or risk losing up to $1 billion in federal incentives. "Given the significant strain on our health care system — particularly with regard to mental health —...
New Red Hill plan projects earlier defueling date
(The Center Square) - The Hawaii Department of Health is reviewing an updated plan for defueling the fuel storage tanks at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that moves the completion date up by six months. The Department of Defense said in a June report the projected completion date was...
Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs
(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
WV gets $9 million in federal money for public safety programs
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is receiving more than $9 million in federal grants for victim assistance and other public safety programs from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening...
North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely
(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
Oklahoma gross receipt collection sets records in August
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma State Treasury Department collected $1.37 billion in gross receipts in August, a 17.2% increase over last year. According to Treasurer Randy McDaniel, the August collections raised the 12-month total to $16.82 billion, another record. "Gross receipts paint a positive picture of Oklahoma's economy during...
Referendum challenging fast food bill could go before voters in 2024
(The Center Square) – A proposed referendum challenging a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would create a state council to set standards for the fast food industry was filed this week, representing an attempt by opponents to overturn the measure. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257 into...
Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes
(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a...
Freedom fighters: Maryland celebrates International Underground Railroad Month
Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed September 2022 as the 4th annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The designation recognizes the historical, political and social significance of the Underground Railroad and contributions to the end of slavery and inspiration for contemporary civil rights pushes, the governor’s office said in a release.
State officials deny Hobbs’ request for town hall format to escape debate with Lake
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s election debate authority will not bend to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ demand to have a sequestered conversation with a moderator in lieu of a traditional debate with Republican Kari Lake. The two women won their respective primaries for governor and face off in the general election Nov. 8.
Optometrists call on Newsom to sign bill to expand eye care
(The Center Square) – Health officials and optometrists are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill on his desk that would allow qualified optometrists to perform certain advanced procedures, a measure supporters say will improve access to eye care for all Californians. Assembly Bill 2236, sponsored by...
Several area counties receive DCNR recreation and conservation grants
Three north central Pa. counties—Bradford, Lycoming, Union—have received grant funding from DCNR to further recreation and conservation efforts in the region. Eleven projects across the region will expand parks and open spaces, improve trails, address environmental concerns and conserve watersheds. The projects include:. Bradford County. Canton Borough: $70,000...
