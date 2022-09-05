ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain

(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Red Hill plan projects earlier defueling date

(The Center Square) - The Hawaii Department of Health is reviewing an updated plan for defueling the fuel storage tanks at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that moves the completion date up by six months. The Department of Defense said in a June report the projected completion date was...
HAWAII STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs

(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Duke Energy Progress#Wfae
KPVI Newschannel 6

WV gets $9 million in federal money for public safety programs

(The Center Square) – West Virginia is receiving more than $9 million in federal grants for victim assistance and other public safety programs from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
INCOME TAX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities

5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely

(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma gross receipt collection sets records in August

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma State Treasury Department collected $1.37 billion in gross receipts in August, a 17.2% increase over last year. According to Treasurer Randy McDaniel, the August collections raised the 12-month total to $16.82 billion, another record. "Gross receipts paint a positive picture of Oklahoma's economy during...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Referendum challenging fast food bill could go before voters in 2024

(The Center Square) – A proposed referendum challenging a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would create a state council to set standards for the fast food industry was filed this week, representing an attempt by opponents to overturn the measure. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257 into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes

(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Freedom fighters: Maryland celebrates International Underground Railroad Month

Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed September 2022 as the 4th annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The designation recognizes the historical, political and social significance of the Underground Railroad and contributions to the end of slavery and inspiration for contemporary civil rights pushes, the governor’s office said in a release.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State officials deny Hobbs’ request for town hall format to escape debate with Lake

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s election debate authority will not bend to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ demand to have a sequestered conversation with a moderator in lieu of a traditional debate with Republican Kari Lake. The two women won their respective primaries for governor and face off in the general election Nov. 8.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Optometrists call on Newsom to sign bill to expand eye care

(The Center Square) – Health officials and optometrists are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill on his desk that would allow qualified optometrists to perform certain advanced procedures, a measure supporters say will improve access to eye care for all Californians. Assembly Bill 2236, sponsored by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Several area counties receive DCNR recreation and conservation grants

Three north central Pa. counties—Bradford, Lycoming, Union—have received grant funding from DCNR to further recreation and conservation efforts in the region. Eleven projects across the region will expand parks and open spaces, improve trails, address environmental concerns and conserve watersheds. The projects include:. Bradford County. Canton Borough: $70,000...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy