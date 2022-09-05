Read full article on original website
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson F
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Visit Millstone Cafe in Buckeye, Arizonacookfortoday
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things To Do In Arizona (Something For Everybody!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The US state of Arizona is known as the valley of the sun and certainly lives up to its name. This desert state is full of sunlight and activities for everyone. The capital of Phoenix is full of adventures to be had inside the city and in the beautiful surrounding landscape.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
Phoenix ranked 11th rudest city in the country, according to new study
PHOENIX — We had some stiff competition from cities like Philadelphia, Boston, and NYC, but Phoenix still managed to make the list of rudest cities in America, according to a new study by Preply. We clocked in as the 11th rudest city. But what gives? Why are we so...
KTAR.com
Frontier adding nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to 2 Midwest airports
PHOENIX – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and two new Midwest destinations this fall. The discount carrier said Wednesday it will debut direct flights from Arizona’s largest airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airports on Nov. 5.
Phoenix's average apartment costs $1,600 per month
During the housing boom of the early 2000s, rent prices stayed relatively stable as home prices climbed quickly. But the past few years, rents have risen almost as quickly as home prices, leaving few housing options for middle- and low-income residents. State of play: The average rent for a Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
KTAR.com
Phoenix nonprofit gets over $500K to keep training women for nontraditional careers
PHOENIX – A Phoenix-based nonprofit was awarded more than $500,000 in grant funding to expand opportunities for women pursuing apprenticeships and careers in nontraditional fields. Fresh Start Women’s Foundation was one of five recipients of Department of Labor funding, picking up $542,358, the nonprofit announced last week. The...
This Arizona City Hates Exercise The Most
24/7 Wall St compiled a list of cities that hate exercise the most in each state.
