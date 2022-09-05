ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man dead, woman critically injured in roll-over crash along I-94 in Detroit

By CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was ejected during a roll-over crash and struck by another vehicle along I-94 in Detroit early Monday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, witnesses saw a vehicle driving reckless down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Harper before it ran off the roadway and overturned. Witnesses also said that the male driver transferred children from his to another vehicle before taking off on foot.

As troopers were responding to the scene, they found a pedestrian struck on the east bound lanes of I-94 near Gratiot. Further investigation showed the victim was the driver of the overturned vehicle. The driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police.

A female passenger inside the overturned vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a critical head injury. She has not been identified. The children involved in the crash have been located and were unharmed.

No identities have been released.

Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

