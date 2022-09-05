ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
AGRICULTURE
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022

MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
POLITICS
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
Uniting the community of Cameron

CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
CAMERON, SC
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
POLITICS

