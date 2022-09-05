Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WYFF4.com
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
Man receives 15 years for trafficking drugs in South Carolina
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin in Greenwood County.
walterborolive.com
South Carolinians encouraged to report sightings of non-native blue land crab
PRESS RELEASE - CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (September 2, 2022) – If you live near the South Carolina coast and encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists want you to snap a photo. After a spate of recent reports of the...
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
A Black protester voiced anger at police in South Carolina. She got 4 years in prison
Brittany Martin, 34, was convicted of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner, and may have to give birth in prison. An advocate notes that some Jan. 6 rioters are serving far less time.
WCNC
Help for homeowners in South Carolina
South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022
MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
WIS-TV
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner. The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.
wach.com
Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — South Carolina's economy and businesses are booming, according to state leaders. But it seems everywhere you go there are still help wanted signs. So why is this?. “We’ve got 74,000 more people working, but what’s happened is where you see these help wanted signs,...
10 killed on South Carolina roads over Labor Day weekend, including 1 in Horry County, 3 in Pee Dee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 10 people died in 10 different crashes on South Carolina roads during the Labor Day weekend holiday, including four in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, according to the South Caroline Department of Public Safety. The holiday reporting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. […]
kiss951.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
WXII 12
Clothing dye spill turns South Carolina interstate pink and blue after crash
A portion of a South Carolina interstate is now pink and blue after a crash involving a truck carrying clothing dye. Officials with Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the crash happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 south in Spartanburg County. "There's been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in...
