The 55+ Club at St. Anne’s Catholic church in Bethlehem hosted a visit by the Lehigh Valley Pops Orchestra, conducted by George Fennell, Aug. 17. Playing a rich variety of music, the orchestra delighted the audience, which was made up largely of St. Anne’s parishioners. The concert opened with the national anthem of Ukraine, followed by the “Star-spangled Banner.” Then came Fauré’s haunting “Pavane,” which was followed by Broadway favorites and four tunes made famous by Louis Armstrong. A highlight was a performance of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day,” sung by guest artist Christine Catiello.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO