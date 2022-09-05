Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Stopped Kurt Angle From Starring In A Major Hollywood Movie
Kurt Angle is just one of quite a few professional wrestlers who have attempted to dip their toes into the Hollywood scene, whether that be TV shows or movies. Wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have all found great success in Hollywood following their full-time wrestling careers, while Angle first appeared in a movie in 2009, about 10 years following his WWE debut. However, this was not the first time Hollywood was interested in the Olympic Gold Medalist.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon. Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Drops Major Hint At Upcoming Roman Reigns Challenger And Feud
Looks like he’s next. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns celebrated two years as Universal Champion. That is a mark that has not been reached in over thirty years and stands as one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history. It also presents a problem as there are only so many people who can be seen as a viable threat to the title. Now another name might be throwing his hat back in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Influence and Wrestling In Saudi Arabia
Becky Lynch recently appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast, where she discussed her victory over WWE Hall of Famer Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t know how I feel about doing a show over there but then somebody mentioned that, ‘Look,...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Nixed Plans For Him At WrestleMania 38
It’s been an interesting year for Triple H as he’s gone through a series of major life events. It was announced last year that he had to undergo emergency surgery do to a cardiac event, and a few months ago he officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition.
Braun Strowman officially returns to WWE RAW
WWE fans, I hope you weren’t eagerly counting down the days until Control Your Narrative comes to a town near you, as you might just be having your ticket refunded in the not-too-distant future. Why? Well, because after watching Karrion Kross jump ship from CYN to WWE to become an ever-present thorn in the side of Drew McIntyre, Braun Strownman has followed suit, showing up on RAW after reportedly being in talks to return to the company over the past few weeks.
Kevin Holland: Jorge Masvidal Is A Washed Up Wannabe Gangster
Tobin speaks with rising UFC star Kevin Holland before he steps in the cage at UFC 279. Kevin Holland talks about his fun fight style, how his talking ruins opponents, how he’s bothered Khamzat Chimaev all week and gives us his future fight plans.
UFC・
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW with Dexter Lumis & The Miz, Bobby Lashley Warns Lumis
Dexter Lumis has been warned by WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis returned to RAW this week and cost The Miz the Steel Cage main event with Lashley, which had the title on the line. RAW went off the air with Lumis putting Miz to sleep in the middle of the ring with The Silence.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Believes The Undertaker Would Have Had His Back In Becky Lynch Drama
For a long time, Ric Flair did not hide the fact that he had beef with Becky Lynch. This included Flair wondering when Becky Lynch will stop calling herself The Man. Flair also believes The Undertaker would have taken his side in the gimmick dispute. The Nature Boy once again...
Kevin Owens is gearing up for a fight with a certain WWE Champion
Goodness, another week, another big-time in-ring squash by Kevin Owens as he looks to recapture his place at the WWE’s top “Prize Fighter.”. It all started out well enough, when Austin Theory, with his first name officially back and his jaw still jacked from taking a fist to the face from Tyson Fury, took the ring to discuss his continued desire to eventually cash in his Money in the Bank contract to take a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt.
wrestlinginc.com
Chavo Guerrero On How WWE Will Do Without Vince McMahon In Charge
Many fans believe the WWE without Vince McMahon as chief executive could change for the better with a greater focus on creating quality television, and it seems Chavo Guerrero agrees with them. In an interview with the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Guerrero held out hope that a post-McMahon WWE can improve on what came before it.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Wanted To Form Stable With WWE NXT Tag Team
Finn Balor once had an idea to lead the pack with a former "NXT" tag team. Balor has no problem rolling solo in the wrestling business, but he has had great success when it comes to factions. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Balor discussed which tag team he initially wanted to join to form a stable in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Cris Cyborg Comments On Possible Move To Pro Wrestling
Veteran MMA champion Cris Cyborg isn't averse to a move to professional wrestling sometime in the future, but there's no indication it's happening any time soon. The legendary fighter currently holds the Bellator Women's Featherweight World Championship, and is training for her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg spoke to Denise Salcedo about her upcoming fight and touched on the prospect of stepping into a professional wrestling ring for the first time.
