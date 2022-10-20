‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Film Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Are Back for More Twisted, Feckin’ Fun

Dwayne Johnson officially joins the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam after “Shazam!” producers decided to give the villain his own film. According to Johnson, Black Adam distinguishes himself from superheroes like Superman due to his character’s code of ethics that “blurs the line.” “If you hurt him or, certainly, hurt his people or his family, the Black Adam way is that you die,” Johnson said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “There is no gray; it is black or white.”

3 DAYS AGO