200 Years for a Buck
As we proceed through the year 2022, I find it difficult to ignore a birthday that occurred in 1822. Since that year was well before the Gesellschaft arrived in Perry County, such a birth had to take place back in the German homeland. I discovered such a story for today’s post.
Bergmann-Fassold-Hoehn
The three names in the title of today’s post are included in ones that I refer to as “Friedenberg Names”. Two of these names appeared in the title of another post recently titled, Rauh-Bergmann-Thorp-Fassold. The story you are about to read begins with the birth of a Bergmann baby.
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - In a town with more than 4,000 people you can expect to see beautiful sights, eat good food and feel the strong sense of community. “It’s kind of the middle of the crossroads, I guess. We are an hour from everything,” said Brian Hornbostel, owner of Thal’s Hardware.
Candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial honors POWs from all wars
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will honor and remember POWs from all wars. The vigil will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at the memorial in Perryville. According to a release from the memorial, the third Friday...
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
Blue’s, Brews And Barbecue Next Week In Farmington
(Farmington) The musical lineup has been set for next weekend’s Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival. Paul Grindstaff is one of the organizers of “B3”. He says all the fun will start at 5 o’clock on Friday. And then on Saturday, Grindstaff says music will go all...
Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner
“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
Crews busy setting up SEMO District Fair this week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are busy setting up and preparing for the SEMO District Fair coming up in Cape Girardeau later this week. Many of the rides were delivered on Monday and food stands were starting to set up in their places. Crews were washing and wiping down...
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State...
One City starting first work-life classes in Sikeston
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For the first time ever, One City is offering work-life classes in Sikeston, Missouri with the goal of helping more people enter the workforce. Over the last 4 years, One City has held 15 work-life sessions for members of the community looking to improve their jobs skills.
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
Woman charged with burglary of two Carbondale businesses
CARBONDALE, IL — A woman has been arrested after police say she burglarized two businesses in Carbondale, Illinois. The woman, 26-year-old Antonia G. Turby of Carbondale, is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on Aug. 24 and another business in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
