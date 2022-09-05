ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Candiiiman
3d ago

Brother Jackson…take the money and play ball. You, your family, your family’s family and your family’s family’s family will be forever grateful.

lee Drew
3d ago

He is the face of their organization he is also their total offense. He doesn't really have passing weapons to throw to and they traded his best passing option to Arizona. Besides that he is youngest MVP in history of the NFL. Why should he settle for less. Their whole offense is revolved around him and his athletic ability. He is expected to put 3 to 4 thousand yards passing and rush for another thousand yards as quarterback and honestly there is no other quarterback in the expected to do that. If I'm to honest with there one or two other quarterbacks in league that has that capability and they're both getting top pay but not expected to do what Baltimore is asking him to do. Which is to be the total offense for them. So why shouldn't he have top pay guaranteed to him?

Albert Miller
3d ago

He’s not worth all that money, greed destroys everything let’s see how good he is playing with no names. Team sport… he will ruin the ravens if they pay all that money. He’s not for the team or a championship, stats don’t win rings! The one he should care about is that playoff record.

