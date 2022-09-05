Brother Jackson…take the money and play ball. You, your family, your family’s family and your family’s family’s family will be forever grateful.
He is the face of their organization he is also their total offense. He doesn't really have passing weapons to throw to and they traded his best passing option to Arizona. Besides that he is youngest MVP in history of the NFL. Why should he settle for less. Their whole offense is revolved around him and his athletic ability. He is expected to put 3 to 4 thousand yards passing and rush for another thousand yards as quarterback and honestly there is no other quarterback in the expected to do that. If I'm to honest with there one or two other quarterbacks in league that has that capability and they're both getting top pay but not expected to do what Baltimore is asking him to do. Which is to be the total offense for them. So why shouldn't he have top pay guaranteed to him?
He’s not worth all that money, greed destroys everything let’s see how good he is playing with no names. Team sport… he will ruin the ravens if they pay all that money. He’s not for the team or a championship, stats don’t win rings! The one he should care about is that playoff record.
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Comments / 192