Recipe for Love and Murder's Kylie Fisher on Working in South Africa, Maria Doyle Kennedy, a Vespa, and That Glorious Food

Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Elton John Honors Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert: ‘She Worked Bloody Hard’
Hours after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday, Elton John — who enjoyed the closest relationship with the Royal Family of any music artist — paid tribute at his concert in Toronto. “We have the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “She was an inspiring person to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth. “I’m almost 75 — she’s been with me all...
'End of an era': Americans mourn Queen Elizabeth's death
The news Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 reverberated across the pond, with US flags lowered to half-staff in response, the Empire State Building illuminated in royal colors, and many Americans reflecting on her legacy. In recognition of the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain, flags at federal buildings all across the country were ordered by President Joe Biden to be lowered to half-staff, where they will remain until the evening of the queen's burial.
True to her word, Elizabeth II remained devoted to “the service of our great imperial family” | Opinion
Queen Elizabeth II was the undisputed chief executive of “The Firm,” as the British monarchy is often characterized, for a record-breaking 70 years. (Queen Victoria, her great-great grandmother, reigned for 64. Only Louis XIV of France reigned longer, for 72 years).
The Crown Production Paused "Out of Respect" Following Passing of Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown is taking a production hiatus following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The hit Netflix drama that charts her life will cease production for an undetermined about of time. Creator Peter Morgan revealed the news to Deadline. “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing...
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
CANBERRA, Australia — Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and who later became prime minister, came close to tears on Friday in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Turnbull was chair of the Australian Republican Movement in 1999 when Australians voted at a referendum against the nation becoming a republic, severing its constitutional ties to the queen. He was prime minister between 2015 and 2018, during which time the queen gave him a photograph of herself with her husband Prince Philip. Turnbull’s voice trembled as he recalled looking at the photo on Thursday night before he and his wife Lucy Turnbull went to bed with a sense of dread because of news from Buckingham Palace of the queen’s failing health. “I took the portrait of the queen out and set it up and we just thought, ‘What an amazing life. What amazing leadership,’” Turnbull told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
